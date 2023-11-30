Submit Release
Register now for 2024 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 30 - Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 who would like to participate in the annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources can register now for the event, which is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2024.


Registration opens Dec. 1 and closes Dec. 31. To participate, youth hunters must go online to register and follow the instructions.


The hunt will be hosted at private waterfowl hunting clubs near Canton in Fulton County, and hunters selected to participate will be pre-assigned to hunting locations.


A lottery drawing involving all youth hunters who register will be conducted, and those who are selected will be notified by email. First-time applicants will be given priority over previous participants.


The hunt is open to youth ages 10 to 17 at the time of the event. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman's license, have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration number, and have a 20 gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner's identification (FOID) card.


Questions about registration and the hunt itself can be directed to 217-785-8060.

