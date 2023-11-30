Procurement for Highway 1 four-laning near Revelstoke moves to the next step

CANADA, November 30 - The Province has selected three qualified teams to participate in the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design and construct the Highway 1 Jumping Creek to MacDonald Snowshed project.

The project is approximately 40 kilometres east of Revelstoke. Highway 1 will be widened to four lanes over a 2.6-kilometre section between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald Snowshed.

Safety and reliability on this section of highway will be improved through inclusion of median and roadside barriers to reduce frequency and severity of collisions. The project also includes avalanche and rockfall mitigation measures.

After evaluating the request for qualifications submissions, the three teams selected to participate in the RFP are:

Emil Anderson Construction

Emil Anderson Construction (EAC) Inc.

Urban Systems Ltd.

BASIS Engineering Ltd.

Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd.

6 Point Engineering Ltd.

Jumping Creek Constructors

Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Ledcor Mining Ltd.

Parsons Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Clifton Engineering Group

Dynamic Avalanche Consulting Ltd.

Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC

Kiewit Engineering Group Canada ULC

Ecora Engineering & Resources Group Ltd.

CM Rock Engineering Ltd.

Following the evaluation of RFP submissions, the ministry will choose the project’s design-build team. It is expected that the team will be selected by the fall of 2024 with construction beginning by spring of 2025.

The total estimated project budget is $245 million. The Government of Canada is contributing $45 million as part of the New Building Canada Fund, with the Province providing the remainder.

More information on the project can be found here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/highway1-kamloops-alberta/jumpingck-macdonald-snowshed