Aleksey Krylov Returns to Sutton Capital’s Students with Excel Review of the M&A Exit Case Study
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tialma, a fractional CFO consultancy to life sciences companies, and FTERA, an SMB consultancy, announced today that their lead consultant, Aleksey Krylov, presented an Excel model that showcased an M&A exit for a VC-backed startup. This presentation, a part two of the “Exit Through M&A 101” series with Sutton Capital, occurred on November 29, 2023, and can be reviewed here Aleksey Krylov Presents Excel Model of the M&A Exit. Mr. Krylov demonstrated Excel spreadsheet modeling of the company’s financial projections, cap table, and M&A exit waterfall. Aleksey Krylov previously presented Exit Through M&A 101, Financial Modeling & Deal Exit Scenarios, and Waterfall Calculation Lessons with Sutton Capital.
The invitation from Sutton Capital CEO Dr. Joel Palathinkal humbled Aleksey Krylov. Mr. Krylov enjoyed the Q&A session with Sutton Capital students. He welcomed an opportunity to share select observations from his previous dealmaking experience.
“I am excited to share lessons from working on live M&A deals,” said Krylov. “Over the last twenty years in the VC and PE community, I’ve learned a few things that are not readily accessible in books or classrooms. Today’s presentation was an opportunity to give back to the financial services community and contribute to young professionals’ growth.”
Dr. Palathinkal and Mr. Krylov invite viewers to submit their questions or ideas for future presentations via comments.
About Tialma:
Tialma is a New York-based financial consulting firm that delivers bespoke strategic and fractional CFO solutions to healthcare and life sciences companies. Tialma professionals work with biotech, therapeutics, specialty pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare technology, and services organizations. The consultancy caters its solutions to accelerate clients’ next value inflection with fundraising, business development, and operating finance milestones that dramatically increase shareholder value. For more information, visit www.tialma.com.
About FTERA Advisors:
FTERA Advisors is a financial consulting firm that serves small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) and their founders and investors. FTERA Advisors helps entrepreneurs optimize their cost structure, fundraise, grow and scale revenues, and exit their ventures. FTERA can also help management teams navigate reorganization and recapitalization situations. For more information, visit www.ftera-advisors.com.
Aleksey Krylov
