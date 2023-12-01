Request for Proposals – Supportive Housing Model Ordinance and Communications Toolkit

The Washington Department of Commerce is seeking proposals from firms to develop a model ordinance and communications toolkit for supportive housing types. Supportive housing types include emergency housing, emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing and transitional housing, as defined in RCW 36.70A.030 and RCW 84.36.043(3)(c). The model ordinance and communications toolkit will assist local governments in adopting regulations to allow supportive housing types in more areas of Washington, as intended by the legislature with HB 1220 (laws of 2021).

Funding will not exceed $160,000 for this project. Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

RFP timeline

Q&A Period: Nov. 30 – Dec. 13, 2023

Pre-proposal Conference: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Proposals due: Jan. 3, 2024, by 4:00 p.m. PT



Funding period: Feb. 2, 2024 – June 30, 2024

Pre-proposal Conference

A pre-proposal conference will be held online on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT. Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this RFP.