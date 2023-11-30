Submit Release
FTC Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight

The Federal Trade Commission today testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight and updated the panel on the responses the FTC has provided to the subcommittee since the beginning of the 118th Congress.

In its testimony, the FTC noted that congressional oversight is an important part of our system of government and reiterated the agency’s commitment to working with Congress in good faith, consistent with the Commission’s obligation to safeguard its independence, integrity, and the effectiveness of the FTC’s vital work.

Since the FTC last testified before the subcommittee in March, the Commission has demonstrated its clear responsiveness to the House Judiciary Committee’s wide range and unprecedented number of oversight requests, according to the testimony. The Commission has received 15 letters with 76 specific requests from the House Judiciary Committee since the March oversight hearing. The FTC has responded with 29 letters, 20 productions, five transcribed interviews, two non-public briefings, hearing testimony, and more than 8,500 pages of documents, according to the testimony.

The Commission vote to approve the testimony was 3-0.

