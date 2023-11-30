MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 20, 2023, to Monday, November 27, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 20, 2023, through Monday, November 27, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 34 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 20, 2023

A Criterion Die & Machine .22 caliber revolver, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, and a Sig Sauer 1911 .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Tyjuan McNeal, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, National Firearms Act, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-189-964

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-190-714

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Eye Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-190-867

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

A Tisas Zigana PX-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Johnnie Gamble, of Southeast, D.C., for Burglary One while Armed, Simple Assault, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-190-988

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun and two M4-77 BB guns were recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-191-018

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of K Street Northwest. CCN: 23-191-192

Thursday, November 23, 2023

A Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-191-532

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-191-572

Friday, November 24, 2023

An American Tactical Titan .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-191-986

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Louis Gatling, of Northeast, D.C., for Parole Violation, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 23-192-102

A Sig Sauer P-6 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Orlando Raheim Bogie , of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-192-226

A Taurus GX4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-192-249

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Damion Bullock, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Armed Carjacking, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-292

Saturday, November 25, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Dmahn Silver, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-192-318

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old John Robert Gant, IV, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-330

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 17th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Travaghn Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-377

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jaqwan Morris, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Endangerment with a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-574

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Otis Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-192-590

A Girsan Regard MC-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Dwjuan Davis, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-758

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-775

Sunday, November 26, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Eric Aguilar, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-809

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Davon Joyner, of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Curmera Gilmore, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-823

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Todd Oren Miliner, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-192-829

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Darnell Douglass, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-192-836

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-192-881

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Joseph Williams, of Bowie, MD, and 28-year-old Shannon Fergins, of Glendale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-193-176

A Glock 19 BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Diamonte Lucas, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-193-251

Monday, November 27, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Gages Humphries, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-193-508

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

