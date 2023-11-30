Community Meeting #2: Design Options for new Dorchester Center 12/13/23

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for the second community meeting to explore options for the design of a new community center in the Grove Hall section of Dorchester. The meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6 p.m.

BCYF is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process as we move into the design phase.To learn more about this project, how the location was selected, and review the final presentation from the first phase of this process, visit Boston.gov/BCYF-Grove-Hall.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. Interpretation will be available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole and Cape Verdean Creole. If you need other accommodations, please contact LCA@boston.gov or 617-635-4920 by December 8. To participate in this meeting, please visit https://bit.ly/BCYFGroveHallDesignMeeting2.