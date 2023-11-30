Events, Community Resources, and Giving Back in the Holiday Season
The 2023 holiday season is upon us! The spiritual and secular celebrations offer many opportunities to create memories, to be with your immediate and broader community. However, amidst the joy and celebration, many individuals find themselves grappling with the impact on their mental health. Whether it's navigating the straightforward pressures of gift-giving, coping with the absence of loved ones, or the shorter days and changing weather, managing your mental wellbeing can be an active process this time of year. As always, we recommend making the effort at the end of the year to take time to connect with friends and loved ones, to consider a donation or volunteer opportunity, or to make use of community resources as needed to ensure the best holiday season possible. Listed below are the Boston area’s largest events, charities, resources, and community and professional supports.
- Boston Central’s Holiday Events List highlights many local all ages free and paid events celebrating the holidays in the community.
- Toys for Tots: A yearly national US program devoted to toy donation and distribution to at needs families, click the link to find your local chapter.
- The Massachusetts branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness continues to offer a list of Family Support Groups, a resource many find helpful for coping with stress and mental health challenges on the holidays.
- This article from the Better Brain Foundation for ideas offers help managing general stress around the holidays.
- Find Your Food Pantry: Through the office of food justice this site helps city residents locate the nearest food pantry, as well as other resources and numbers to assist families with food stability.
- DisabilityInfo.org Assistance offers this list of charities and resources for potential assistance for those in need.
- This site shows off a list of local support services providing potential financial aid for bills in Middlesex and Suffolk counties for those that qualify.
- The Greater Boston Food Bank is a vital community resource, they have been instrumental in providing vital support for families in need, and the need has only grown. Please consider a donation this holiday season.
- Globe Santa is a Massachusetts charity that helps provide gifts for children in need. The US Postal service also supports children through Operation Santa, which is now open for donations.
- Each year the Salvation Army runs its red pot charity drive to help provide food, shelter, and utility assistance to those in need, click the link to find out more.
- We invite you to consider money and clothing donations for local area homeless shelters such as Rosie’s Place, the Pine Street Inn, and Father Bill’s.
- The Red cross also offers this list of ways to donate and give to those in need in Massachusetts.
As always, please reach out to us at the EAP if you have any questions or want further resources for the holidays. Have a safe and warm holiday season.