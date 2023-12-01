Robert Jon & The Wreck Debut New Soulful Single "Help Yourself," A Nostalgic Nod to Classic Southern Rock
Third track released from their highly anticipated 2024 studio album on Bonamassa’s Journeyman RecordsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern rock titans Robert Jon & The Wreck have released their latest single "Help Yourself," adding a new chapter to their expanding legacy in the music world. Available on all digital platforms, "Help Yourself" is a mellow, rollicking country/rock-leaning track that harks back to the classic tropes of love as a healing force. With its classic sound, the song evokes the spirit of a range of both classic and modern artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers Band, and Zac Brown Band, blending the nostalgic essence of Southern rock with a contemporary touch. "Help Yourself’ is a song about the importance of self-help and taking care of yourself,” comments frontman Robert Jon. “It’s hard to help others unless you help yourself and take care of yourself first.” Watch the official music video, a nod to the 70’s sitcom “Three’s Company,” NOW.
The release of "Help Yourself" follows the success of their earlier singles, including "Hold On," a heartfelt portrayal of the touring life's challenges and high energy rock and roll anthem “Stone Cold Killer”. This single, like their previous work, has been praised for its emotional depth and compelling musicality. In addition to the release of their new studio album Ride Into The Light, this year also saw RJTW release their first-ever concert film, Live At The Ancienne Belgique, which dropped in April. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries.
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to captivate audiences across the nation with their 2023 U.S. Fall Tour, bringing their new music to fans with passion and energy. The band's next stop is tonight in Cornelius, NC, at the Boatyard, where fans can expect an unforgettable performance. Following their show in Cornelius, the tour will move through various cities including Elkin, Richmond, Baltimore, and beyond, culminating in memorable shows in Roanoke, Hiawassee, and Spartanburg, where they will support Blackberry Smoke. Looking ahead to 2024, the band has an exciting lineup of performances across the United States, starting in Phoenix, AZ, and spanning cities from Santa Fe to Nashville, promising a continuation of their dynamic live shows and the unique energy they bring to the stage. For tickets visit www. obertjonandthewreck.com
US FALL TOUR 2023
12/1/23 - Cornelius, NC - Boatyard
12/2/23 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe
12/3/23 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan
12/5/23 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10
12/6/23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
12/7/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
12/8/23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
12/9/23 - Aurora, IL - The Venue
12/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
12/26/23 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer
12/29/23 - Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center ***
12/30/23 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall ***
12/31/23 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ***
*** SUPPORTING BLACKBERRY SMOKE
US TOUR 2024
2/7/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room
2/8/2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis
2/10/2024 - Winter Park, CO - Devil's Craft
2/13/2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
2/14/2024 - Austin, TX - Antone's
2/15/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint
2/16/2024 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary
2/17/2024 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club
2/18/2024 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah
2/20/2024 - Tallahassee, FL - House of Music Tallahassee
2/28/2024 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
2/29/2024 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
3/1/2024 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
3/2/2024 - Maryville, TN - The Shed
3/3/2024 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
