Company Announcement Date: November 30, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 30, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame Company Name: Gaws Gourmet Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Deli sub and breakfast bagel sandwiches

Gaws Gourmet Foods of Marysville, MI, is recalling three varieties of 8” deli subs, and two varieties of breakfast bagel sandwiches because they may contain undeclared sesame.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled subs and sandwiches were distributed and also sold by retail stores and bars in southeast Michigan

The products are in a clear plastic wrap and marked with an expiration dates of 11-28 thru 12-15 marked on the back of the packaging.

Gaw’s Deluxe Italian sub 12oz UPC:1725600910, Gaw’s Classic Italian sub 8oz UPC:1725600920, Gaw’s XL Ham & Cheese sub 8oz UPC: 1725600925 Gaw’s Ham & Cheddar Bagel 6oz UPC:1725600500, Gaw’s Salami & Cheese Bagel 6oz UPC:1725600501

There has been no illness reported to date with a connection to this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the sesame-containing products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company's labeling process.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected. Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact the company at gawsgourmetfoods@comcast.net.