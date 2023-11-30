DCED Presents First ‘Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence’ to Johnstown

The new award is part of the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to highlight local communities’ work to improve the lives of their residents.

Johnstown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Shapiro Administration’s new ‘Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence’ and recognized Johnstown as its first recipient. The award, which focuses on Pennsylvania places where local leaders have demonstrated a commitment to creating dynamic change for residents, businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs, highlights Governor Josh Shapiro’s focus on strengthening communities across the Commonwealth to spur the economy.

The ‘Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence’ will be presented once per year and will recognize municipalities where government, private enterprise, nonprofit groups, and residents are working in collaboration to make a real impact on their economic wellbeing and quality of life. The Shapiro Administration will take into consideration both qualitative and quantitative award criteria including, but not limited to, the completion of an impactful project(s), displays of exceptional leadership and innovation in local government, and significant improvements to municipal operation.

“This new award is shining a light on municipalities where everyone works together to try and reach the full potential of the place they call home,” said Secretary Siger. “We know Johnstown has faced challenges over recent decades and that hardships remain, but this city’s leaders have a plan and their hard work is paying off. The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to recognize municipalities that have been able to climb out of a difficult position and are working towards a brighter future.”

Johnstown was selected to receive the 2023 award for many reasons, including the city’s concerted effort to enhance the quality of life and economic wellbeing of its residents and businesses, its exit from distressed status under the Act 47 program earlier this year, its successful efforts to obtain a $24.4 million federal grant for numerous projects to help revitalize the city, and more.

“The City of Johnstown is honored to receive this recognition from the Shapiro Administration,” said Mayor Frank Janakovic. “This award is a great testament to the hard work, accomplishments, and collaboration of government, business, and members of the community that have helped move our city forward.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is also creating its first statewide Economic Development Strategy in 20 years, and today’s award presentation was tied to that effort. The strategy will be an assessment of the Commonwealth’s areas of strength, a clear-eyed analysis of barriers to growth, and concrete goals and initiatives to guide policymaking and investment decisions for years to come.

