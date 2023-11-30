Montgomery County ready to support Vietnamese businesses to invest in the US

VIETNAM, November 30 -

A delegation of 20 American business from Montgomery County in the US State of Maryland and the Vietnamese-American Business Council (VABC) has recently had a successful exchange session with 130 businesses in HCM City, with support from the U.S Commercial Service, the US Department of Commerce, the US Consulate General in HCM City.

Besides, the delegation paid a working visit to Đồng Nai to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in the southern province. During a working session with local officials, Mr. Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive, said the US region and its businesses wanted to set up bilateral relations with Dong Nai.

According to Mr. Elrich, Montgomery County has many potentials and strengths in industrial development, especially in the areas of biotechnology and information technology, and US businesses are eager to cooperate with their Vietnamese partners in production and business.

The executive also said that Montgomery had many programmes and policies to support Vietnamese businesses in investing and setting up companies in the US. VNS