Sullivan County, NY, Expands Partnership with OpenGov to Modernize Asset Management
The adoption will streamline asset management workflows, potentially leading to increased wrench time and more responsive service to constituents.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to reduce manual data entry and reporting and improve its budget forecasting capabilities, Sullivan County, NY, recognized the need for a more efficient system. Its solution came in the form of OpenGov, a leader in innovative software solutions for government entities, and a strong existing partner of the County.
Located just two hours from New York City, Sullivan County is a vibrant community known for its dynamic local government. In its search for a new system, County leadership wanted a platform that could eliminate the use of paper, provide a single source of work records, and act as a unified asset inventory. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice, both for its comprehensive approach to addressing these challenges and for the County’s existing partnership with OpenGov.
With Cartegraph Asset Management, Sullivan County is set to experience a transformation in its operational processes. The adoption will streamline asset management workflows, potentially leading to increased wrench time and more responsive service to constituents. Furthermore, Cartegraph Asset Management's capacity to meet regulatory requirements and facilitate paperless operations presents a significant enhancement for County operations.
Sullivan County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
