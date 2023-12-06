The City of El Segundo, CA, Expands OpenGov Partnership to Make Permitting More Efficient for Residents
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate manual steps in its permitting process and implement a user-friendly online portal, the City of El Segundo, CA, was looking for a modern system. In its search, the City decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov, a trusted provider of software purpose built for local government.
Located in the heart of Los Angeles County, the City of El Segundo is known for its commitment to operational excellence and responsive government services. However, its permitting process was hindered by manual inefficiencies. In the pursuit of a solution, the City was drawn to OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its unified online system and potential to significantly expedite the permitting process, as well as for the strong partnership the City had with OpenGov.
The adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing has the potential to bring transformative changes to the City of El Segundo's operations. The City will soon have access to benefits such as improved customer service through faster turnaround times, enhanced internal and public-facing communication, and the convenience of 24/7 online services. Additionally, the software's in-field update capability and integrated online payment system promise to further help streamline the City's permitting and licensing processes.
The City of El Segundo joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here