Cambodian National Assembly President arrives in Hà Nội, begins visit

VIETNAM, November 30 -

HÀ NỘI — President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary arrived in Hà Nội Thursday evening, beginning an official visit to Việt Nam from November 30-December 2 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

The Cambodia NA leader was met at the airport by NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải and Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vũ Hải Hà.

This is the first foreign trip by Samdech Khuon Sudary as President of the Cambodian NA right after the country held the elections of the 7th legislature and completed the national leadership in August this year.

The visit of the Cambodian NA President is an important event in the relations between the NAs of Việt Nam and Cambodia. It is a new milestone contributing to strengthening and developing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries in general and the two NAs in particular. — VNS