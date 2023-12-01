Heavy Metal Rock Star Amps it Up With New Cookbook To Help Children with Autism
This book is a must-have for anyone with a love of music or cooking. You can learn how to cook like a rock star, while helping kids at the same time.”DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have ever wanted to have dinner with a rock star, now is your chance to sit down and gather all their favorite recipes. NOVA REX bassist, Kenny Wilkerson, has released a new cookbook, Rockin’ Recipes for Autism. The cookbook features top culinary tips from more than fifty world-famous rockers. Each rock star shares not only recipes, but a personal memory or story to go along with it. The goal of the cookbook is for rock stars to share their passions for food and music, but also to raise awareness for autism.
“This book is a must-have for anyone with a love of music or cooking. You can learn how to cook like a rock star, while helping kids at the same time,” says Wilkerson.
Wilkerson’s son was born with autism and says it was frightening to receive a diagnosis that your child is autistic. However, with time, he realized that his son just sees things differently than most people do and that can be a beautiful thing. He encourages parents to have patience because autism can bring amazing new gifts. He came up with the idea for the book to provide financial assistance to Foundations dedicated to research and music therapy, including We Rock for Autism.
“A portion of the proceeds from every book we sell benefits Foundations that can help a child on the spectrum receive music therapy and more,” adds Wilkerson. “Research has shown that music greatly benefits autistic children so we are happy to support these Foundations.”
The 127-page, Rockin’ Recipes for Autism, features recipes from members of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Stone Sour, Poison, Evanescence and more. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 36 children in the United States has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2023, a rate that has tripled in the past decade.
When Wilkerson isn’t raising awareness for autism, he can still be seen rockin’ out with Nova Rex. The band is still playing to packed crowds and recently released Nova Rex: Ain’t Easy Staying Cheesy, a documentary about the mayhem in the late 1980s hair band era. Wilkerson’s artifacts – including clothes, instruments, posters, and recordings - can also be seen on display at the Hard Rock Café, The Smithsonian National Museum of American History, and the Indiana State Museum. Since the 1980’s, Nova Rex has released seven albums.
