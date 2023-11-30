Wyoming National Guard Brig. Gen. Pritchett selected as the Alabama National Guard Adjutant General

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the selection of Brig. Gen. David Pritchett, Wyoming National Guard director of the joint staff, to serve as the next leader of the Alabama National Guard.

The Blount County native and Auburn alum, Pritchett will return to Alabama to serve as the

adjutant general of the National Guard.



“We are fortunate to have General Pritchett return to Alabama to serve at the helm of the

National Guard. His exceptional military experience and diverse leadership background will help us forge on with existing projects and missions and will help foster even more growth at the Alabama National Guard,” said Ivey. “There is no better person to fill the shoes left by General Gordon, and I am proud General Pritchett will be joining us in the Ivey Administration. I look forward to working with him in the years to come to ensure Alabama always stands ready and is always there to protect and serve.”



Pritchett earned several awards and decorations and served in a wide-ranging military service, including many stints in Alabama. He received his military start in 1988 in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Bessemer, Ala. but spent most of his years serving in the Alabama National Guard.



“I am grateful to Governor Ivey for my upcoming appointment to be the next adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. This organization has a storied past of service to our great state and country,” Pritchett says. “Our Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians are prepared to face any challenge to ensure the safety of our citizens, protect critical infrastructure, and if necessary, deploy overseas to fight and win our nation’s wars. I am both honored and humbled to be the next leader of the Alabama National Guard.”



Pritchett attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration. He also earned his Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His training is extensive and includes Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, Field Artillery Captains’ Career Course, Combined Arms and Services Staff School, Fire Support Coordinators Course, Field Artillery Pre-Command Course, Air Defense Artillery Reclassification Course, and Dual Status Commander’s Course.



The governor’s appointment of Pritchett is effective Jan. 1, 2024. The official change of command ceremony is Jan. 5, 2024. Pritchett’s wife Julie is a native of Fort Payne, and they have three adult children: Katelyn, Clay, and Anna Chris.