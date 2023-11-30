Indeed Hiring Lab’s 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report Explores Labor Market Trends for the Upcoming Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- As a dynamic year closes in the job market marked by tech industry shifts and concerns about AI job automation, Indeed is releasing its 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report. The report will address pressing questions both job seekers and employers are asking for the new year.
Cory Stahle, economist for Indeed Hiring Lab, will go over key findings from the 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report, based on the analysis from a global team of economists. The new report will identify emerging trends and share information that will help employers and workers thrive and face challenges through the 2024 business cycle. https://www.indeed.com
