Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,048 in the last 365 days.

Indeed Hiring Lab’s 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report Explores Labor Market Trends for the Upcoming Year

Cory Stahle, Economist, Indeed Hiring Labs

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a dynamic year closes in the job market marked by tech industry shifts and concerns about AI job automation, Indeed is releasing its 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report. The report will address pressing questions both job seekers and employers are asking for the new year.

Cory Stahle, economist for Indeed Hiring Lab, will go over key findings from the 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report, based on the analysis from a global team of economists. The new report will identify emerging trends and share information that will help employers and workers thrive and face challenges through the 2024 business cycle. https://www.indeed.com

Indeed
Indeed
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Indeed Hiring Lab’s 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report Explores Labor Market Trends for the Upcoming Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more