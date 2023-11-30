GA Stakeholders Urge Passage of Long-Term FAA Reauthorization Bill

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Nov. 30, 2023 – Several general aviation (GA) groups today advised Congress that continued short-term extensions of authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would “challenge the certainty that industry and the FAA depend on to enable long-term planning and investment in many critical areas required to ensure the safety of the NAS and America’s global leadership in aviation.”

The agency is currently authorized through Dec. 31. In July, the House of Representatives passed bipartisan reauthorization legislation for the FAA through 2028. That legislation is awaiting Senate action.

The GA organizations submitted a written statement to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation’s hearing titled, “Turbulence Ahead: Consequences of Delaying a Long-term FAA Bill.” Read the full statement to the subcommittee.

The statement highlights the many ways the general aviation industry is vital to the U.S., including its role in providing jobs, connecting communities, helping during times of natural disasters and more.

“The general aviation industry contributes an estimated $247 billion in economic output and supports 1.2 million jobs in the United States while supporting critical services and providing an essential lifeline to thousands of communities nationwide.

The organizations’ statement went on to commend the House for passage of its FAA reauthorization bill, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, H.R. 3935.

“This bill enables the FAA to move forward on areas of significant importance to general aviation including workforce development, regulatory process improvement, airspace modernization, and the development and enabling of new technologies,” according to the statement.

“As we have seen in the past, short-term extensions challenge the certainty that industry and the FAA depend on to enable long-term planning and investment in many critical areas required to ensure the safety of the NAS and America’s global leadership in aviation,” the groups added.

In addition to the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the statement was signed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Helicopter Association International (HAI), the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) and the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO).

