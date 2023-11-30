Submit Release
Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023.

Net sales for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023 (13 weeks) decreased 8.9% to $216.3 million from $237.6 million in the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 (13 weeks). Net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 28, 2023 decreased 12.5% to $593.7 million from $678.3 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 29, 2022. Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $29.1 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 of $9.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.

At October 28, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $135.8 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $141.1 million at October 29, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operating activities.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Third quarter results came in just ahead of our guidance for sales and earnings as we saw sequential improvement in the year-over-year sales comparisons from the first two quarters of 2023. Given the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we are encouraged by the strength of newer brand introductions and fashion trends that we look to capitalize upon in the important holiday season. While 2023 has certainly been difficult, the adjustments we’ve made to our merchandise assortment and our steadfast commitment to providing consumers with superior service and a highly differentiated shopping experience will continue to separate us from the competition and position Zumiez to recapture operating margin as our sales recover.”

Fourth Quarter To-Date
Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending November 28, 2023 decreased 4.6%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended November 29, 2022. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending November 28, 2023 decreased 6.0% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending February 3, 2024. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $275 to $281 million inclusive of the 53rd week. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 1.5% and 2.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.24 to $0.34. The Company currently intends to open 19 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 5 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.

Conference call Information
To access the conference call, please pre-register (Registration Link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 25, 2023, we operated 771 stores, including 610 in the United States, 49 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 25 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    October 28, 2023   % of Sales     October 29, 2022   % of Sales
Net sales   $ 216,339     100.0 %   $ 237,591     100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     143,135     66.2 %     155,608     65.5 %
Gross profit     73,204     33.8 %     81,983     34.5 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     73,361     33.9 %     71,544     30.1 %
Operating (loss) profit     (157 )   -0.1 %     10,439     4.4 %
Interest income, net     948     0.4 %     428     0.1 %
Other income, net     (1,037 )   -0.4 %     (1,256 )   -0.5 %
(Loss) earnings before income taxes     (246 )   -0.1 %     9,611     4.0 %
Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes     1,985     0.9 %     2,679     1.1 %
Net (loss) income   $ (2,231 )   -1.0 %   $ 6,932     2.9 %
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.12 )       $ 0.36      
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.12 )       $ 0.36      
Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share:                
Basic     19,327           19,101      
Diluted     19,327           19,248      
                     
    Nine Months Ended
    October 28, 2023   % of Sales     October 29, 2022   % of Sales
Net sales   $ 593,664     100.0 %   $ 678,270     100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     409,425     69.0 %     448,861     66.2 %
Gross profit     184,239     31.0 %     229,409     33.8 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     216,243     36.3 %     213,519     31.5 %
Operating (loss) profit     (32,004 )   -5.3 %     15,890     2.3 %
Interest income, net     2,581     0.4 %     1,279     0.2 %
Other (expense) income, net     (1,156 )   -0.2 %     (850 )   -0.1 %
(Loss) earnings before income taxes     (30,579 )   -5.1 %     16,319     2.4 %
Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes     (1,456 )   -0.2 %     6,717     1.0 %
Net (loss) income   $ (29,122 )   -4.9 %   $ 9,602     1.4 %
                     
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (1.51 )       $ 0.50      
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (1.51 )       $ 0.49      
Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share:                    
Basic     19,278           19,239      
Diluted     19,278           19,490      
                     


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
    October 28, 2023   January 28, 2023   October 29, 2022
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 48,968     $ 81,503     $ 49,336  
Marketable securities     86,857       91,986       91,776  
Receivables     23,022       20,613       19,824  
Inventories     175,882       134,824       177,205  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     11,315       11,252       15,166  
Total current assets     346,044       340,178       353,307  
Fixed assets, net     92,925       93,746       91,590  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     212,984       222,240       220,420  
Goodwill     55,145       56,566       52,899  
Intangible assets, net     13,819       14,443       13,199  
Deferred tax assets, net     10,788       8,205       6,794  
Other long-term assets     11,321       12,525       11,598  
Total long-term assets     396,982       407,725       396,500  
Total assets   $ 743,026     $ 747,903     $ 749,807  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Trade accounts payable   $ 74,337     $ 40,379     $ 69,076  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     18,756       16,321       20,557  
Operating lease liabilities     69,084       65,460       65,236  
Other liabilities     19,602       23,649       20,677  
Total current liabilities     181,779       145,809       175,546  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     176,233       188,835       188,818  
Other long-term liabilities      5,550       5,931       4,773  
Total long-term liabilities     181,783       194,766       193,591  
Total liabilities     363,562       340,575       369,137  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding                  
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,836 shares issued and outstanding at October 28, 2023, 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023, and 19,490 shares issued and outstanding at October 29, 2022     194,230       188,418       186,684  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (24,347 )     (19,793 )     (33,285 )
Retained earnings     209,581       238,703       227,271  
Total shareholders’ equity     379,464       407,328       380,670  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 743,026     $ 747,903     $ 749,807  
                   


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  
   
    Nine Months Ended  
    October 28, 2023   October 29, 2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net (loss) income   $ (29,122 )   $ 9,602    
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:          
Depreciation, amortization and accretion     16,209       15,802    
Noncash lease expense     51,607       50,074    
Deferred taxes     (3,014 )     3,441    
Stock-based compensation expense     5,108       5,249    
Impairment of long-lived assets     925       372    
Other     943       1,331    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Receivables     (1,767 )     (2,317 )  
Inventories     (43,186 )     (52,020 )  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (273 )     (5,365 )  
Trade accounts payable     34,270       14,570    
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     2,684       (10,191 )  
Income taxes payable     252       (1,790 )  
Operating lease liabilities     (52,656 )     (56,796 )  
Other liabilities     (4,902 )     (8,374 )  
Net cash used in operating activities     (22,922 )     (36,412 )  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Additions to fixed assets     (16,210 )     (17,720 )  
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments     (28,679 )     (1,914 )  
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments     34,506       80,051    
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (10,383 )     60,417    
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities     25,682       19,844    
Payments on revolving credit facilities     (25,682 )     (19,844 )  
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards     890       1,110    
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards     (185 )     (499 )  
Common stock repurchased           (87,860 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     705       (87,249 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (1,643 )     (4,978 )  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (34,243 )     (68,222 )  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     88,453       124,052    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 54,210     $ 55,830    
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:          
Cash paid during the period for income taxes   $ 1,686     $ 5,166    
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets     2,780       1,802    
                   

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200


