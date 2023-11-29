An Eclectic Evening of Classic and Contemporary Musical Theater Numbers at Fulkerson Recital Hall

The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents Opera Workshop: an Eclectic Evening of Classic and Contemporary Musical Theater Numbers. Join us Monday, December 4th 8:00 p.m. at Fulkerson Recital Hall. The performance will last around an hour and 45 minutes, including a 10- minute intermission. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu

*Not all scenes in the performance are suitable for young viewers. Scenes with content for mature audiences are indicated clearly in the program.

The evening’s program is eclectic, covering standards from musicals like Man of la Mancha, to reimagined performances from the cartoon Steven Universe. The Opera Workshop features Music Majors Abelos Gaumot, and Ernesto Saldana, Music Minors Miah Carter, and Nicole Valazquez, Humboldt students Gwynythe DeVine, Ash Quintana, Noah-Charlie Regan, Elizabeth Mccullough, and Jose Zuniga, music department alumni 2016, Victor Guerrero and is Directed by Dr. Elisabeth Harrington. Costume support by Shay Heiztman, prop support by Emma Lubin and her student team plus members of the cast, set pieces by Stuart Jodeika and Marisa Day.

John Chernoff will provide piano accompaniment for the evening and Jennifer Trowbridge will play guitar and percussion. Stage management and lighting support will be provided by Cal Poly Humboldt vocal students Anele Martinez and Amanda Bertucci-Johnson, and members of the cast will serve as backstage crew.

The program leads with “Sing for Your Supper” from the Boys from Syracuse performed by Gwenyth DeVine, Noah-Charlie Regan & Miah Carter.

Featuring costumes from various scenes, “Comedy Tonight” from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum will be performed by all ten singers.

Next will be three numbers from The Man of La Mancha. “The original 1965 Broadway production ran for 2,328 performances and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical has been revived four times on Broadway, becoming one of the most enduring works of musical theatre”—Internet Broadway Database. From Man of la Mancha, the Broadway standard “The Impossible Dream” will be performed by Ernesto Saldana as Don Quixote//Miguel de Cervantes/Alonso Quijana, “I’m Only Thinking of Him” featuring Elizabeth McCullough as the Housekeeper, Noah-Charlie Regan as the Padre, Nicole Valazquez as Antonia, and Victor Guerrero as Dr. Carrasco.

“Party Hat,” a Character study from Nature of the Beasts Tour (2012) will be performed by Tony Zuniga as the Human and Ash Quintana as the Cat.

“We’ll Go Away Together” from Street Scene will be performed by Elizabeth Mccullough as Rose and Victor Guerrero as Sam.

The evening’s program features two musical number from the animated series Steven Universe. Originally airing from 2013–2019, “The series developed a broad fanbase and has been critically acclaimed for its design, music, voice acting, characterization, prominence of LGBTQ themes, and science fantasy worldbuilding. No Matter What” is performed by Ash Quintana & Miah Carter, and Noah-Charlie Regan will perform “It’s Over, Isn’t It?”

The first act of the evening concludes with a pair of numbers from The Fantasticks: “This Plum is Too Ripe” featuring Elizabeth Mccullough as Luisa, Tony(?) as Matt, Ernesto Saldana as Hucklebee) & Abelos Gaumot as Bellamy and, “Plant a Radish” performed by Ernesto Saldana & Abelos Gaumot.

INTERMISSION

Act 2 of the evening is full of love and destruction, pairing classic love tunes with songs of horror.

Gwynythe DeVine portrays Sharon & Ernesto Saldana plays Woody in a performance of “Old Devil Moon” from Finian’s Rainbow.

From the hit horror broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors: “Little Shop of Horrors” is performed by Trio singers Elizabeth Mccullough, Nicole Valazquez and Noah-Charlie Regan; “Feed Me/Git It” features Ash Quintana as Seymour, Miah Carter as Audrey II, the Trio, plus Abelos Gaumot as The Dentist and Gwenytb DeVine as Audrey.

“Love Song” from Pippin will be performed by Gwynythe DeVine as Catherine & Abelos Gaumot as Pippin.

“Falling Slowly” from Once features Tony Zuniga as the Guy & Nicole Valazquez as the Girl.

Performing “You’re Nothing Without Me” from City of Angels is Abelos Gaumot as Stine & Victor Guerrero as Stone with Ash Quintana as Detective Munoz.

The evening’s finale is a bloody one. Opera Workshop will perform “Carrie” & “Destruction” from the musical Carrie featuring Miah Carter as the titular character and the rest of the cast as the ill-fated high school students who provoke her wrath.

Date: Monday, December 4th, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata CA 95521

Price: $10 General, $5 Child, and $5 for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact For tickets: 707-826-3928

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]