Ministers’ statement on U.S. ‘sunset’ review of softwood lumber duties

CANADA, November 30 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, and Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade, have issued the following joint statement in response to the United States International Trade Commission’s (ITC) decision in its five-year “sunset” review of the countervailing and anti-dumping duty orders imposed on Canadian imports:

“We are deeply disappointed in the United States ITC’s review, which supported the continued unjustified duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Since Day 1 of this dispute, the B.C. government has worked closely with the federal government and other affected provinces to fight the duty orders and challenge them at every opportunity, including through the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement and the World Trade Organization. In the past, these dispute settlement panels have affirmed our views that the duties are unfounded.

“These duties are hurting people on both sides of our shared border, creating uncertainty for forestry professionals and communities here at home, and making it more costly to build homes in the U.S. Both parties will benefit when we work together to make a stronger forest sector for Canada and the United States.

“B.C. will always defend the 56,000 hard-working people in our forest industry against these restrictions. In B.C., we are building a forestry sector focused on sustainability and we continue to provide markets around the world with the highest-quality timber.

“We will also always stand firm against any unfair actions taken against our forestry workers. This includes relentlessly pursuing our claims through all available avenues. We continue to work with the federal government, provincial partners and our forest industry, and we are determined to see a just outcome for B.C.’s forest sector.”

Quick Facts: