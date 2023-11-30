Minister’s statement on lives lost to poisoned drugs in October

CANADA, November 30 - Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, has released the following statement regarding the BC Coroners Service report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in October:

“As we face the sombre reality presented in the latest BC Coroners Service report, our hearts go out to the families and friends mourning the loss of 189 individuals in October to the poisoned drug supply. Each of these lives was an integral part of the fabric of our province and our communities, and their absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.

“More than 13,200 people have died because of poisoned drugs since the crisis was declared in 2016. We recognize the depth of grief these numbers represent, far beyond what any statistics can convey. Nothing will ever replace these people in the hearts of those who love them. Our government continues to work urgently to provide access to effective and compassionate care.

“One way we are strengthening access is with innovative treatment models like Road to Recovery. Situated in Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital, the model provides rapid access to the full continuum of care options. It ensures that people receive integrated care every step of the way from the same team, which is crucial for providing help exactly when it’s needed, without any delays. This approach is transforming addiction care by bringing together services from the addictions clinic to housing and recovery supports, all in one place. As this model expands, we will be continuing to add supports for people living with addiction and substance-use challenges with more options for treatment and recovery services.

“We hold close the memory of those we have lost as we continue to build and improve the systems of support in our province. Our goal is clear: to give the care and support needed to stop these losses from happening again and to help our communities heal. We will continue to make real changes that will help save lives and connect people to the care they need.”

Learn More:

Updated actions on the drug poisoning response: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/escalated-drug-poisoning-response-actions-1