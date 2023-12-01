Crafting Dreams: Pop Paper City Named Finalist in Prestigious Broadcast Awards 2024 for best Preschool Programme
Pop Paper City aims to engage children actively in the adventure through arts and crafting, fostering 'Doing as well as Viewing.'”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop Paper City, an enchanting children's animated series, proudly announces its nomination as a finalist in the esteemed Broadcast Awards 2024 for Best Preschool programme. This prestigious accolade crowns a transformative journey underscored by dedication, innovation, and a commitment to storytelling for young audiences.
Renowned for honouring excellence in British television, the Broadcast Awards 2024 nomination solidifies Pop Paper City's standing within the Kids TV industry. The series stands out for its captivating narrative, compelling characters, and pioneering approach, seamlessly blending 3D animation with live-action crafting to create an engaging viewing experience.
Produced by LoveLove Films, a small independent animation company nestled in regional Dorset UK, Pop Paper City is captivating audiences worldwide, reaching over 170 territories. Premieres on esteemed channels like Channel 5 Milkshake! BBC Studios (CBeebies), HBO, and soon ABC Australia is firmly establishing the series in the hearts of young viewers globally.
Georgina Hurcombe, Founder and Producer/Director of Pop Paper City, reflects on the series' genesis, "Arts and Crafts were my passion as a kid, inspired by great British shows like Blue Peter and Art attack. Pop Paper City aims to engage children actively in the adventures through crafting, fostering 'Doing as well as Viewing.'
With a vision to engage children in crafting and art, the show incorporates live-action segments, featuring guardian of the world 'Helping Hand', voiced by film and TV actor Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso, Intelligence, Christopher Robin). This live action character interacts within the 3D realm, inspiring young minds to create while they watch. with a diverse child voice cast central to the casting process.
Hurcombe is paving the way for gender equality in directing and producing the 52-episode series, along with her female assistant director Connie Kucani and female head writer Miranda Larsons. The number of female directors and producers in the animation industry is as low as 10 per cent!
This nomination resonates deeply as Pop Paper City emerges as a trailblazing intellectual property (Pop Paper City was the studios own idea) from a studio rooted in a region renowned for agricultural heritage & tractors rather than animation and challenging industry norms where large studios dominate . Despite pandemic-induced challenges, the series persevered, bolstered by crucial funding from the British Film Institute's Young Audiences Content Funding and strategic support from industry giant Aardman (Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run, Timmy time) onboard as a distribution and merchandising partner.
"The journey demanded every ounce of our belief in the vision" remarks Hurcombe. "Partnering with Aardman as our distributor was pivotal."
This Cinderella story highlights the unwavering determination involved in bringing an idea to life. As the first season, comprising 52 eleven-minute episodes (9.5 hours of TV! ) nears its conclusion, anticipation brews for a feature film in development and the impending second season. Simultaneously, efforts to expand the brand's reach through toy deals and digital/games platforms are underway.
The Broadcast Awards 2024 nomination for 'best preschool programme' acknowledges Pop Paper City's triumph in an underdog story, where perseverance, innovation, and a commitment to engaging storytelling have catapulted a small unknown regional Dorset studio to global acclaim and showcases that with gumption and drive the sky is the limit. The series is also the first Childrens TV series ever to be created in software Cinema 4D which gives the show its paper 'life like' quality.
The star-studded Broadcast Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 8, 2024, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.
For media inquiries, high-resolution images, previews and additional information, please contact George Caton-Coult at studio@poppapercity.com.
Notes to Editors
Produced by LoveLove Films, Pop Paper City is a vibrant 3D craft show with adventure, set in a place where dreams can become reality. The series focuses on a group of unique friends who live at Pop Paper City, the capital of the stunning and endlessly peculiar paper world. In each 11-minute episode, the characters in Pop Paper City find a new way to have fun together by creating new parts of their already impressive world, using craft to solve their challenges and complete their adventure. Live action montages within the show inspire children to make their own paper creations, encouraging ‘doing as well as viewing’.
george caton coult
Pop Paper City / Lovelove Films
+44 1202 537858
studio@poppapercity.com
