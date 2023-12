The South’s Best Has Crowned the Top Spirits in the Region

The South's Best: Best in Show

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South’s Best Spirits Awards, a first-of-its-kind spirit competition celebrating the finest spirits in the South, is proud to announce its inaugural award winners. Fourteen expert judges convened in early November in Charleston, SC, the competition’s headquarters, to thoroughly analyze and honor the best spirits in the South with Double Gold, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Category, Affinity, Packaging and the coveted Best in Show medals.The South’s Best is proud to recognize the best in the industry by celebrating the authenticity and quality of Southern spirits. With hundreds of entries from 10 states, ranging from Texas to Virginia, in over thirty categories, including special awards for female-, minority- and veteran-owned brands, The South’s Best is excited to announce its highly deserving 2023 winners. Each spirit was judged on carefully considered criteria including aroma, flavor, balance, complexity, finish and smoothness. Old Dominick Straight Bourbon has been named Best In Show with a perfect score of 100. The Best in Show Award was judged on three core pillars including liquid, packaging and regional significance. A full list of winners can be found below. The comprehensive list of 2023 winners along with score totals can be found online HERE In addition to the spirit itself, entrants also had the opportunity to submit products to be judged for their packaging, with criteria like identity, innovation, sustainability and more. Charleston-based High Goal Gin was awarded Best in Show for packaging.“I’m really proud and blown away by all of the diverse spirits that entered the competition,” says Matti Anttila, Founder of The South’s Best. “I’ve always known that this region is producing the best of the best, and it's an honor to be able to officially celebrate the finest spirits in the South. This is only the beginning for The South’s Best!”The South’s Best looks forward to continuing to recognize the best in the region with plans to grow into new beverage categories including beer in 2024, along with the second annual The South’s Best Spirits Awards in September.BEST IN SHOWOld Dominick Straight BourbonBEST IN CATEGORYAmethyst NA SpiritBear Fight American Single MaltBluffton WhiskeyBushwood Stillwater RyeCastaway Barrel Rested RumChicken Cock Island RoosterDixie Honey VodkaDixie Southern VodkaGreenhouse Artisan GinJones Brother's Bourbon CoffeeKing's Family Distillery Wheated BourbonNoFo Brew Co Agave SpiritNoFo Brew Co Barrel Aged GinNoFo Brew Co Moonshine 1Old Dominick Straight BourbonOld Dominick Straight TN WhiskeyPapa's PilarS.E. Callahan'sStable Reserve BourbonTennessee Shine Co Apple PieThe Reverend Sour Mash WhiskeyTX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port FinishUncle Nearest Master Blend Edition - Batch 025Vicario Savage Cherry LiqueurBEST IN STATEAmethyst NA Spirit - SCBear Fight American Single Malt - NCBluffton Whiskey - SCBushwood Stillwater Rye - KYCastaway Barrel Rested Rum - NCChicken Cock Island Rooster - KYDixie Honey Vodka - SCDixie Southern Vodka - SCDread River Sherry-Finished Rye - ALGate 11 Dry Gin - TNGreenhouse Artisan Gin - TXJH Bards Toasted Barrel High Rye- VAJones Brother's Bourbon Coffee - TNKing's Family Distillery Wheated Bourbon - TNNoFo Brew Co Agave Spirit - GANoFo Brew Co Barrel Aged Gin - GANoFo Brew Co Moonshine 1 - GAOld Dominick Straight Bourbon - TNOld Dominick Straight TN Whiskey - TNPapa's Pilar - FLS.E. Callahan's - TNSouthern Star Paragon Single Barrel Wheated - NCStable Reserve Bourbon - TNTennessee Shine Co Apple Pie - TNThe Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey - NCTX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish - TXUncle Nearest Master Blend Edition - Batch 025 - TNUncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey - Batch 061 - TNUncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey - TNVicario Savage Cherry Liqueur - ALBEST IN AFFINITYBest Female-Owned: King's Family Distillery Wheated BourbonBest Minority-Owned: Uncle Nearest Single Barrel WhiskeyBEST IN PACKAGINGHigh Goal Gin