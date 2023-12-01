The South’s Best Has Crowned the Top Spirits in the Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- The South’s Best Spirits Awards, a first-of-its-kind spirit competition celebrating the finest spirits in the South, is proud to announce its inaugural award winners. Fourteen expert judges convened in early November in Charleston, SC, the competition’s headquarters, to thoroughly analyze and honor the best spirits in the South with Double Gold, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Category, Affinity, Packaging and the coveted Best in Show medals.
The South’s Best is proud to recognize the best in the industry by celebrating the authenticity and quality of Southern spirits. With hundreds of entries from 10 states, ranging from Texas to Virginia, in over thirty categories, including special awards for female-, minority- and veteran-owned brands, The South’s Best is excited to announce its highly deserving 2023 winners. Each spirit was judged on carefully considered criteria including aroma, flavor, balance, complexity, finish and smoothness.
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon has been named Best In Show with a perfect score of 100. The Best in Show Award was judged on three core pillars including liquid, packaging and regional significance. A full list of winners can be found below. The comprehensive list of 2023 winners along with score totals can be found online HERE.
In addition to the spirit itself, entrants also had the opportunity to submit products to be judged for their packaging, with criteria like identity, innovation, sustainability and more. Charleston-based High Goal Gin was awarded Best in Show for packaging.
“I’m really proud and blown away by all of the diverse spirits that entered the competition,” says Matti Anttila, Founder of The South’s Best. “I’ve always known that this region is producing the best of the best, and it's an honor to be able to officially celebrate the finest spirits in the South. This is only the beginning for The South’s Best!”
The South’s Best looks forward to continuing to recognize the best in the region with plans to grow into new beverage categories including beer in 2024, along with the second annual The South’s Best Spirits Awards in September.
BEST IN SHOW
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon
BEST IN CATEGORY
Amethyst NA Spirit
Bear Fight American Single Malt
Bluffton Whiskey
Bushwood Stillwater Rye
Castaway Barrel Rested Rum
Chicken Cock Island Rooster
Dixie Honey Vodka
Dixie Southern Vodka
Greenhouse Artisan Gin
Jones Brother's Bourbon Coffee
King's Family Distillery Wheated Bourbon
NoFo Brew Co Agave Spirit
NoFo Brew Co Barrel Aged Gin
NoFo Brew Co Moonshine 1
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon
Old Dominick Straight TN Whiskey
Papa's Pilar
S.E. Callahan's
Stable Reserve Bourbon
Tennessee Shine Co Apple Pie
The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey
TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish
Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition - Batch 025
Vicario Savage Cherry Liqueur
BEST IN STATE
Amethyst NA Spirit - SC
Bear Fight American Single Malt - NC
Bluffton Whiskey - SC
Bushwood Stillwater Rye - KY
Castaway Barrel Rested Rum - NC
Chicken Cock Island Rooster - KY
Dixie Honey Vodka - SC
Dixie Southern Vodka - SC
Dread River Sherry-Finished Rye - AL
Gate 11 Dry Gin - TN
Greenhouse Artisan Gin - TX
JH Bards Toasted Barrel High Rye- VA
Jones Brother's Bourbon Coffee - TN
King's Family Distillery Wheated Bourbon - TN
NoFo Brew Co Agave Spirit - GA
NoFo Brew Co Barrel Aged Gin - GA
NoFo Brew Co Moonshine 1 - GA
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon - TN
Old Dominick Straight TN Whiskey - TN
Papa's Pilar - FL
S.E. Callahan's - TN
Southern Star Paragon Single Barrel Wheated - NC
Stable Reserve Bourbon - TN
Tennessee Shine Co Apple Pie - TN
The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey - NC
TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish - TX
Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition - Batch 025 - TN
Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey - Batch 061 - TN
Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey - TN
Vicario Savage Cherry Liqueur - AL
BEST IN AFFINITY
Best Female-Owned: King's Family Distillery Wheated Bourbon
Best Minority-Owned: Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey
BEST IN PACKAGING
High Goal Gin
Matti Antilla
The South’s Best is proud to recognize the best in the industry by celebrating the authenticity and quality of Southern spirits. With hundreds of entries from 10 states, ranging from Texas to Virginia, in over thirty categories, including special awards for female-, minority- and veteran-owned brands, The South’s Best is excited to announce its highly deserving 2023 winners. Each spirit was judged on carefully considered criteria including aroma, flavor, balance, complexity, finish and smoothness.
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon has been named Best In Show with a perfect score of 100. The Best in Show Award was judged on three core pillars including liquid, packaging and regional significance. A full list of winners can be found below. The comprehensive list of 2023 winners along with score totals can be found online HERE.
In addition to the spirit itself, entrants also had the opportunity to submit products to be judged for their packaging, with criteria like identity, innovation, sustainability and more. Charleston-based High Goal Gin was awarded Best in Show for packaging.
“I’m really proud and blown away by all of the diverse spirits that entered the competition,” says Matti Anttila, Founder of The South’s Best. “I’ve always known that this region is producing the best of the best, and it's an honor to be able to officially celebrate the finest spirits in the South. This is only the beginning for The South’s Best!”
The South’s Best looks forward to continuing to recognize the best in the region with plans to grow into new beverage categories including beer in 2024, along with the second annual The South’s Best Spirits Awards in September.
BEST IN SHOW
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon
BEST IN CATEGORY
Amethyst NA Spirit
Bear Fight American Single Malt
Bluffton Whiskey
Bushwood Stillwater Rye
Castaway Barrel Rested Rum
Chicken Cock Island Rooster
Dixie Honey Vodka
Dixie Southern Vodka
Greenhouse Artisan Gin
Jones Brother's Bourbon Coffee
King's Family Distillery Wheated Bourbon
NoFo Brew Co Agave Spirit
NoFo Brew Co Barrel Aged Gin
NoFo Brew Co Moonshine 1
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon
Old Dominick Straight TN Whiskey
Papa's Pilar
S.E. Callahan's
Stable Reserve Bourbon
Tennessee Shine Co Apple Pie
The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey
TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish
Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition - Batch 025
Vicario Savage Cherry Liqueur
BEST IN STATE
Amethyst NA Spirit - SC
Bear Fight American Single Malt - NC
Bluffton Whiskey - SC
Bushwood Stillwater Rye - KY
Castaway Barrel Rested Rum - NC
Chicken Cock Island Rooster - KY
Dixie Honey Vodka - SC
Dixie Southern Vodka - SC
Dread River Sherry-Finished Rye - AL
Gate 11 Dry Gin - TN
Greenhouse Artisan Gin - TX
JH Bards Toasted Barrel High Rye- VA
Jones Brother's Bourbon Coffee - TN
King's Family Distillery Wheated Bourbon - TN
NoFo Brew Co Agave Spirit - GA
NoFo Brew Co Barrel Aged Gin - GA
NoFo Brew Co Moonshine 1 - GA
Old Dominick Straight Bourbon - TN
Old Dominick Straight TN Whiskey - TN
Papa's Pilar - FL
S.E. Callahan's - TN
Southern Star Paragon Single Barrel Wheated - NC
Stable Reserve Bourbon - TN
Tennessee Shine Co Apple Pie - TN
The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey - NC
TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish - TX
Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition - Batch 025 - TN
Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey - Batch 061 - TN
Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey - TN
Vicario Savage Cherry Liqueur - AL
BEST IN AFFINITY
Best Female-Owned: King's Family Distillery Wheated Bourbon
Best Minority-Owned: Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey
BEST IN PACKAGING
High Goal Gin
Matti Antilla
The South's Best Spirits Awards
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram