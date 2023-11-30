$7.6 Million Grand Château is Most Expensive Sale in Charlotte

Dropbox : https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/rnpcj9tgc7vmtkok0dtn1/h?rlkey=mmbp9yiuqxsiqnmh7lvv52egz&dl=0

Unbranded Video Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2CNWPbgHKo&feature=youtu.be

Photo Credit : Roosterfish Media

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A opulent golfer’s paradise in Charlotte’s esteemed Quail Hollow Country Club has sold for $7,600,000, breaking the record for the most expensive sale in Charlotte. The 18th-century-style château, located at 7330 Baltusrol Lane, showcases breathtaking views and architectural excellence. After previous attempts on the market, the successful transaction of the country estate was marketed exclusively by Linwood Bolles and Valérie Dulude of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office. The pair also brought the buyer to the sale.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Upon entering the Venetian-styled marble-floored foyer, guests are greeted by a sweeping curved staircase and soaring ceilings. Commanding over 11,000 square feet, the estate boasts custom craftsmanship throughout.

The spacious kitchen is a culinary haven, while the dining room features the same Petunia hardwood parquet floors as the Sanctuary Hotel in Kiawah. The sunroom captures the essence of enchantment with its exuberant detailing. From the study to the sitting rooms and dual living areas, every corner of this residence exudes charm and grace.

Embracing both indoor and outdoor living, the property sprawls over an acre of land, hosting a manicured garden, a generous pool area, and captivating views of the 14th fairway. The dedicated 265-bottle wine cellar, two laundry rooms, and a 4-car garage are quintessential accouterment. For those who value accessibility, an elevator connects the various levels, ensuring a seamless flow between spaces.

Quotes:

“This property embodies the prestige of one of Charlotte’s most coveted addresses. Completed in 2009 and previously marketed, the listing was awarded to us and we successfully closed within two and a half months while representing both the sellers and buyers.”

Linwood Bolles and Valérie Dulude, Premier Sotheby's International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257