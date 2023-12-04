Enforcement Technology Leader James Riley Joins Neology UK as Managing Director
JAMES RILEY JOINS NEOLOGY’S UK LEADERSHIP TEAM TO SUPPORT NEW CONTRACT AWARDS AND DRIVE EMEA MARKET GROWTHCARLSBAD, CA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, a global Tolling systems and Enforcement technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that James Riley joins the Neology team in the United Kingdom as Managing Director. Riley brings over a decade of Enforcement specific industry experience, and over 25 years of technology research and development, marketing, and sales experience. In this new role, Riley will partner with UK and Ireland customers to build and deliver solutions solving some of the most pressing Road Safety and Enforcement challenges while driving additional growth across the region.
“I am excited to be joining Neology UK and working with a great team to continue building and growing the business,” said James Riley about joining Neology.
Riley most recently served as Head of Enforcement Sales for Yunex Traffic (formerly Siemens Mobility). In October of 2018, he led the research and development of a Clean Air Zone solution for the UK government, becoming a market leader and winning major contracts that would shape the landscape of Emissions-based Enforcement platform solutions. He has also been pivotal in achieving and maintaining Home Office Type Approval for average speed products deployed across the UK and elsewhere, including National Highways for temporary systems at roadworks. Prior to that, he managed global software and technology product teams, and was responsible for defining technology roadmaps, mapping development to customer needs, and driving product innovation. Riley has an MBA from Bournemouth University in the UK.
“James is a strategic addition to our UK team as we pursue key growth opportunities and customer-driven technology roadmaps,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “He is an empathic leader that seeks to understand customer needs and then drives innovation to deliver on those needs.”
“James is a trusted industry leader who has a proven track record in serving the UK market,” says Luke Normington, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA. “He has intimate awareness of the market dynamics and customer needs for UK customers, and joins us at a perfect time as Neology grows both within the UK market, and internationally."
