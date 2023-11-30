Submit Release
Clay Sosis Joins Catch Point Rights Partners as Investment and Technology Associate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partners and team at Catch Point Rights Partners are pleased to welcome Clay Sosis to the newly created role of Investment & Technology Associate.

Clay joins Catch Point from Capital One where he served as a Product Manager focused on product strategy and API orchestration. Previously, Clay served as the first Product Manager for media genome and data company Katch Data.

Clay will be working on technology development and integration for Catch Point's proprietary tools and systems as well as due diligence and analysis for the firm’s portfolio of music rights and royalties investments.


About Catch Point Rights Partners
Catch Point Rights Partners is an investment management firm focused on acquiring and managing music rights and royalties. Founded by senior executives in the music and private equity industries, Catch Point provides creative and flexible liquidity solutions for the owners of music copyrights. Since its launch in 2020, Catch Point has acquired thousands of music publishing and sound recording copyrights across a diverse range of musical genres. The portfolio includes interests in thousands of sound recordings and musical works spanning multiple genres and vintages. The roster encompasses Grammy winners, RIAA Platinum Certified recordings and hundreds of Billboard charting songs. For more information about the Catch Point catalog please visit catchpointrights.com

Annie DeConto
Catch Point Rights Partners
+1 212-971-9765
