Smoking Cessation Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023–2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, Chronic Airway Therapeutics, Smoke Free Therapeutics

The increase in the smoking cessation market size is a direct consequence of the expected approval of emerging therapies and the increasingly diagnosed prevalent population of smoking cessation in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s Smoking Cessation Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, smoking cessation emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted smoking cessation market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Smoking Cessation Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the smoking cessation market size was found to be USD 1.8 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight analysts, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of smoking cessation in the 7MM was 50 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading smoking cessation companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, Chronic Airway Therapeutics, Smoke Free Therapeutics (NFL Biosciences SAS), and others are developing novel smoking cessation drugs that can be available in the smoking cessation market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel smoking cessation drugs that can be available in the smoking cessation market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for smoking cessation treatment include AXS-05, Cytisinicline, Nadolol (INV102), NFL-101, and others.

Smoking Cessation Overview

Smoking cessation refers to the act of stopping tobacco smoking. When an individual smokes tobacco through cigarettes, cigars, or pipes, they take in harmful toxins that can result in numerous health issues such as diabetes, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart diseases, lung diseases, and more. The primary obstacle to quitting smoking is the addiction to nicotine. Those attempting to quit smoking commonly experience various nicotine withdrawal symptoms, including the urge to smoke, changes in mood, difficulty sleeping, constipation, increased appetite, and heightened anxiety. Precisely forecasting the health risks associated with cigarette use is complex due to several factors. These factors include the intricate chemical composition of cigarette smoke, substantial variations in how different diseases are linked to exposure to cigarette smoke, changes in the quantity and quality of smoke received by smokers over time, and the considerable delay between initial exposure and the onset of certain diseases, such as different cancers, caused by smoking cigarettes.





Smoking Cessation Epidemiology Segmentation

The smoking cessation epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current smoking cessation patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The smoking cessation market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smokers

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smokers

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smoking Cessation

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smokers

Smoking Cessation Treatment Market

Numerous effective methods support tobacco cessation, encompassing behavioral therapies and medications. Presently, there is a diverse range of 89 distinct products and services tailored for smoking cessation. Additionally, there are 12 smoking alternatives available, although they are not explicitly designed for cessation. FDA-approved pharmacotherapies consist of various forms of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) such as transdermal patches, gum, nasal spray, oral inhalers, and lozenges. Furthermore, bupropion and the more recent introduction, varenicline, are among the approved medications. While clinical trials have shown the potential of nortriptyline and clonidine in promoting smoking cessation, regulatory authorities have not sanctioned them for this specific purpose.

In the European Union, varenicline (Champix) and bupropion-SR (Zyban) have received approval for smoking cessation. Cytisine, available as a generic agent under the brands Tabex by Sopharma and Desmoxan by Aflofarm Pharma, has been utilized for smoking cessation, both with and without a prescription, primarily in Eastern Europe since the 1960s. In Japan, smoking cessation methods include varenicline (Champix), nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), and some off-label therapies. Notably, bupropion-SR is not authorized in Japan for smoking cessation.

Varenicline, operating as a partial agonist on alpha4 beta2 nAChRs, alleviates withdrawal symptoms by sustaining a moderate dopamine level in the brain. Simultaneously, its receptor antagonist properties inhibit the reinforcing impact of smoking during a relapse. This unique mechanism offers potential for improving the success of smoking cessation and treating individuals who have struggled to quit using alternative medications.

Key Smoking Cessation Therapies and Companies

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

Cytisinicline: Achieve Life Sciences

Nadolol (INV102): Chronic Airway Therapeutics

NFL-101: Smoke Free Therapeutics (NFL Biosciences SAS)

Smoking Cessation Market Dynamics

The smoking cessation market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Emerging drugs with novel mechanisms of action are being developed in response to the rise in smoking cessation attempts among smokers. Large-scale collaborative studies, applying new methods, are anticipated to provide novel insights into disease mechanisms, driven by rising awareness of the health effects of smoking and various government initiatives. The limited number of approved non-nicotinic therapies for smoking cessation and the associated complications present a significant opportunity for emerging therapies. Identifying new drug targets will likely facilitate the introduction of novel therapies to the market. Consequently, there is a pressing need for better therapies to be introduced for relapsed patients.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of smoking cessation, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the smoking cessation market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the smoking cessation market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the smoking cessation market. The forecasted period anticipates a decline in the market for branded smoking cessation products due to several factors: a limited number of approved non-nicotinic therapies, insufficient support from health professionals and service providers for quitting, potential addiction to flavored e-cigarettes when used for cessation, high relapse rates even years after quitting, poor medication adherence, strict pricing and reimbursement policies, and the availability of generic Zyban with the imminent expiration of the Chantix patent.

Moreover, smoking cessation treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the smoking cessation market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the smoking cessation market growth.

Smoking Cessation Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Smoking Cessation Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Smoking Cessation Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Key Smoking Cessation Companies Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, Chronic Airway Therapeutics, Smoke Free Therapeutics (NFL Biosciences SAS), and others Key Smoking Cessation Therapies AXS-05, Cytisinicline, Nadolol (INV102), NFL-101, and others

Scope of the Smoking Cessation Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Smoking Cessation current marketed and emerging therapies

Smoking Cessation current marketed and emerging therapies Smoking Cessation Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Smoking Cessation Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Smoking Cessation Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Smoking Cessation Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Smoking Cessation Market Key Insights 2. Smoking Cessation Market Report Introduction 3. Smoking Cessation Market Overview at a Glance 4. Smoking Cessation Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Smoking Cessation Treatment and Management 7. Smoking Cessation Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Smoking Cessation Marketed Drugs 10. Smoking Cessation Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Smoking Cessation Market Analysis 12. Smoking Cessation Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

