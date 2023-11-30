McMinnville Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

WARREN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the McMinnville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

ICAC agents received a cybertip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning a user of a messaging app who was engaging in sexual conversations with minors. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the user as Eddie Pease. The investigation further revealed that Pease engaged in this behavior on various social media platforms.

On November 29th, TBI agents and McMinnville officers arrested Eddie Dwight Pease (DOB 05/23/1993). He was charged with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and was booked into the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have had communication with the username of eddiepease722 on Snapchat, or on TikTok, as Eddiesfoodreviews, eddiepease2024, or Eddieschristiancookingshow is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.