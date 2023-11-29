Submit Release
Snapshots of deer migration over the new Highway 21 overpass

Fish and Game cameras have been capturing photos of deer migrating over the new Cervidae Peak Wildlife Overpass on Highway 21 in Southwest Idaho. 

Cameras have been in place for just a few weeks, but are already showing use of the overpass. Here are some shots from those cameras from a few days in November. 

With many deer and elk still headed for winter range, the overpass is likely to see additional use over the coming weeks. As deer and elk continue to get familiarized with the overpass, motorists should continue to exercise caution and expect to see some animals directly crossing Highway 21.

