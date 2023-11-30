Connected Caregiver Launches Prompter™ Connected Pillbox to Ease Stress of Family Caregivers
Brentwood, Tenn.-based company offers suite of tools to provide Family Caregivers with actionable information on safety and health of their senior Loved Ones
The Prompter™ Connected Pillbox was created to help manage one of the family caregiver’s greatest worries: that Mom or Dad forgot to take their pills.”BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Caregiver recently launched the Prompter™ Connected Pillbox, an easy-to-use smart pillbox designed to make life a little easier for family caregivers and their loved ones. Equipped with built-in motion sensors and cellular, the Prompter is designed to remind the senior to take their medication while also alerting caregivers of possible missed doses. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based healthcare technology company launched the innovative tool earlier this fall.
“Family caregivers shoulder a heavy burden and a lot of responsibility with few of the resources, training or experience of professional caregivers,” said Jeff Hingher, Chief Marketing Officer. “Connected Caregiver is a practical way we can come alongside caregivers to ease the burden of managing all the details and help provide the greater peace of mind caregivers need and deserve. The Prompter™ Connected Pillbox was created to help manage one of the family caregiver’s greatest worries: that Mom or Dad forgot to take their pills.”
The Prompter™ Connected Pillbox lights up to prompt users to take their medication and can also send reminders via SMS, push notifications or email. Caregivers can configure the reminders to each loved one’s specific medication schedule through the free Connected Caregiver app, available in the Apple Store and on Google Play. Motion sensors detect if the pillbox has been picked up, while pill door sensors detect if a door has been opened. If these actions don’t happen, the Prompter alerts caregivers via text, push or email of a potential missed dose so the caregiver can follow up with their loved one.
“Caregivers may not be able to physically check their loved one’s pillbox every day, and caregivers don’t want to feel like they’re nagging loved ones about medication schedules,” said Hingher. “The Prompter pillbox utilizes technology to make this process a little easier.”
All Prompter subscriptions come with the full suite of Care Essentials features available within the free Connected Caregiver app, allowing caregivers to set medication schedules, communicate with others in the Care Circle and keep vital loved one care information all in one place. Purchase of the Prompter™ Connected Pillbox is $49, with a $12-per-month fee. The pillbox contains two sets of seven pill drawers and can be customized (days, AM/PM, etc.) with the included stickers and dry erase marker.
The Prompter Connected Pillbox is part of the suite of tools developed by Connected Caregiver to help users manage and coordinate the day-to-day details of caring for a loved one. In addition to the free Connected Caregiver app, the company also offers the Safety+ Medical Alert System, a water-resistant fall-detection/medical alert device.
"Giving your best care to an aging parent or loved one isn’t just about tracking their physical health,” Hingher said. “It also means helping them maintain a normal, enjoyable and independent life, and our suite of tools is designed to do just that.”
Safety+ offers 24/7 emergency monitoring, but also alerts caregivers when their loved one is up and moving each day and keeps track of how many steps they take, providing a more holistic picture of a loved one’s health and wellbeing. Connected Caregiver’s Safety+ plan retails for $39 a month, providing the device (a $99 value) free for a limited time.
Users also have the option to purchase Connected Caregiver’s “Peace of Mind” Bundle which includes both the Prompter™ Connected Pillbox and Safety+ for $49 a month. With this bundle, the $49 fee for the Prompter Pillbox is waived so users get both devices free ($148 value). All products work in conjunction with the Care Essentials features available in the Connected Caregiver app.
About Connected Caregiver
Connected Caregiver, a healthcare technology company based in Brentwood, Tennessee, is committed to alleviating some of the stress family caregivers experience every day. Launched in 2023, Connected Caregiver began as a remote patient monitoring company focused on helping physicians manage chronically ill patients and produce better outcomes. Realizing the vital role this type of technology could play in supporting family caregivers, Connected Caregiver was born. The company offers Care Essentials, a full suite of caregiving tools included in the free Connected Caregiver app, the Prompter™ Connected Pillbox and Safety+, a fall detection and medical alert device. Learn more at connectedcaregiver.com or call 1-800-583-5071.
