Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,085 in the last 365 days.

Observed amplification of the seasonal CO2 cycle at the Southern Ocean Time Series

Observed amplification of the seasonal CO2 cycle at the Southern Ocean Time Series

Published 30 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: Antarctic, chemistry, field

The Subantarctic Zone, the circumpolar region of the Southern Ocean between the Subtropical and Subantarctic fronts, plays an important role in air-sea CO2 exchange, the storage of anthropogenic CO2, and the ventilation of the lower thermocline. Here we use a time series from moored platforms deployed between 2011 and 2021 as part of the Southern Ocean Time Series (SOTS) observatory to investigate the seasonality and interannual variability of upper ocean hydrography and seawater CO2 partial pressure (pCO2). The region is a net sink for atmospheric CO2 over the nearly 10-year record, with trends revealing that the ocean pCO2 may be increasing slightly faster than the atmosphere, suggesting that oceanic as well as anthropogenic atmospheric forcing contributes to the decadal change, which includes a decline in pH on the order of 0.003 yr−1. The observations also show an amplification of the seasonal cycle in pCO2, potentially linked to changes in mixed layer depth and biological productivity.

Shadwick E. H., Wynn-Edwards C. A., Matear R. J., Jansen P., Schulz E. & Sutton A. J., 2023. Observed amplification of the seasonal CO2 cycle at the Southern Ocean Time Series. Frontiers in Marine Science 10: 1281854. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2023.1281854. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Observed amplification of the seasonal CO2 cycle at the Southern Ocean Time Series

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more