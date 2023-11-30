Toll Brothers at Wildflower New Home Community Opens in Saratoga Springs, Utah

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Wildflower, a single-family home neighborhood offering spacious home sites with award-winning architecture, breathtaking valley views, and access to incredible outdoor recreation within the master-planned Wildflower community. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the community located at 797 West Harvest Moon Drive in Saratoga Springs.



Toll Brothers at Wildflower offers eight home designs ranging from approximately 1,900 to 5,900+ square feet, providing a diverse range of floor plan options to fit a variety of lifestyles. Homeowners can expect stunning architectural features and personalization opportunities to make their homes uniquely their own while highlighting spectacular valley views. Homes are priced from the low $900,000s.





“With our commitment to quality, innovative design, and personalization options through our Design Studio experience, Toll Brothers at Wildflower promises our home buyers the unparalleled living experience that Toll Brothers is known for in prestigious Saratoga Springs with impeccable mountain and lake views,” said Bob Flaherty, Division President of Toll Brothers in Utah.

Conveniently located off Mountainview Corridor, Toll Brothers at Wildflower is near major employment centers, scenic parks, shopping, outdoor activities, and recreation. Residents will enjoy resort-style living with an array of amenities offered at the Wildflower master-planned community, including playgrounds, greenbelts, parks, walking and biking trails, a dog park and dog trails, pickleball courts, and a future lake.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout Utah, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Utah.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

