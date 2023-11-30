EB-5 Preferred Equity Offering Now Open to Investors at $800K – 5.0% Annual Return and Short 3.75 Year Target Duration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce the new Boynton Beach Multifamily preferred equity EB-5 offering. EB5AN is pleased to bring this best-in-class EB-5 offering to market.
Boynton Beach Multifamily is a 210-unit apartment community for active adults age 55+ in Boynton Beach, Florida, being developed by The Kolter Group. Kolter is one of the largest private developers in the United States, with an expected value of over $24 billion on over 180 projects, including more than 1,000 completed and in-process multifamily apartment units.
The Boynton Beach Multifamily EB-5 offering is structured as a preferred equity investment. EB-5 investors enjoy an above-market 5.0% annual preferred return and short 3.75-year target investment duration.
With Florida the number one U.S. state for retirement, the project capitalizes on the area’s growing demographic of affluent retirees. The project has limited competition since no active adult properties exist or are planned within a five-mile radius of the project site.
The project is expected to be operated by Greystar, a global leader in multifamily rental housing property management. Greystar has 20,000 team members with over 800,000 units under management.
“We are pleased to yet again bring a best-in-class EB-5 project to market,” said Sam Silverman. “Boynton Beach Multifamily gives EB-5 investors the opportunity to earn an above-market 5% annual return over a shorter investment period targeted at 3.75 years—a total return expected to exceed $100,000. And with Kolter as the developer, EB-5 investors can have confidence the project will be completed successfully.”
Mike Schoenfeld added, “With some EB-5 investors facing years-long visa backlogs, we are thrilled to offer another project that gives investors access to reserved visas. For investors from China and India, reserved visas shave years off the immigration process. And those already in the United States on other visas can immediately file concurrent applications for employment authorization and travel documents. Investors will be hard pressed to find a lower risk EB-5 project on the market today that offers the kind of return and other features of Boynton Beach Multifamily.”
For more information about EB5AN's Boynton Beach Multifamily preferred equity offering, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN or send an email to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
