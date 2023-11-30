A CRUSADE FOR SURVIVAL AND JUSTICE AMIDST UNKNOWN FOES AWAITS IN DENNIS K. HAUSKER’S EPIC FANTASY
Follow a fierce fighter on his quest to uncover the truth behind his tribe’s catastrophe, while grappling with unfamiliar ordeals that test his characterTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Witness a gripping tale of survival, courage, and unexpected alliance in Dennis K. Hausker’s fantasy masterpiece, “Primitives of Kar.“ Revel in its riveting narrative that masterfully intertwines elements of suspense, adventure, and romance, ferrying readers into an alternate realm brimmed with mysteries and danger.
The story begins when a tragedy befalls a village. As the warriors embark on a hunting expedition and the majority of the tribe relocates to the winter camp, an unexpected adversary kidnaps young girls and inflicts harm upon the elders. In an attempt to identify the true enemy, the villagers initiate steps to unravel the mystery but are consistently met with a lack of answers. Their investigation expands beyond their borders, involving neighboring communities in their quest for the truth.
Korban, a formidable warrior, is tasked by the tribal chief to track down the enemies. During his mission, he encounters Princess Lanai and rescues her from danger. Despite a mutual attraction, the ongoing continent-wide attacks compel them to temporarily set aside their feelings. Their crusade continues as they seek the true culprit, adapting to unforeseen challenges and forming unexpected alliances with hostile neighbors, ultimately setting the stage for self-discovery and introspection.
Dennis K. Hausker’s proficient hand in knitting intrigue and action shines through in this novel, leaving readers on the edge of their seats. His enthralling exploration of the complexities of human nature, relationships, and the indomitable spirit needed to confront the unknown creates a spellbinding literary experience that encourages contemplation and reflection.
Escape into the captivating universe behind Dennis K. Hausker’s “Primitives of Kar.“ Journey into a world where survival is uncertain and the future is fraught with peril. Out now on Amazon and other major book retailers.
