Leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy launches innovative program for toddlers and their caregivers
Parents, Caregivers and their 2–3-Year-Old Toddlers Will Enjoy an Immersive Experience Together as Toddler’s First Taste by LKA Rolls Out Across all LKA Schools
"By welcoming students as young as 2 years old into our schools with their parents and caregivers, we hope to empower both parent and child to become more educated and independent.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its curriculum with "Toddler’s First Taste" cooking classes, specially designed for 2–3-year-olds, their parents, and caregivers. This unique program is designed for parents and caregivers whose child is 2 years old, or newly 3, but are unsure if they are ready for full 3-hour class. Toddler’s First Taste now gives them the perfect introduction with 75-minute classes that focus on introducing the joy of cooking to young minds, fostering the love for food and empowering children develop essential life skills from an early age.
— Felicity Curin, Founder of Little Kitchen Academy
The new classes aim to create a bonding experience for parents and their children, offering an opportunity to explore the world of cooking together. LKA provides all the tools and instructions needed for the child to create a simple recipe and guides the caregiver on when to help while following Montessori principals appropriate for the child's developmental stage.
"We are thrilled to expand our curriculum to allow parents and caregivers to actively participate in their child’s culinary education," said Felicity Curin, Founder of Little Kitchen Academy. “By welcoming students as young as 2 years old into our schools with their parents and caregivers, we hope to empower both parent and child to become more educated and independent.
The program will feature a variety of hands—on activities, including mixing, measuring, and tasting, all designed to stimulate the senses and enhance fine motor skills. Additionally, parents and caregivers will gain valuable insights into age-appropriate nutrition, fostering healthy eating habits from an early age. Children will don LKA’s smallest chef coats and engage in age-appropriate activities to develop confidence, new abilities, and interest in the kitchen.
Key aspects of the curriculum include:
Consistency and Repetition: Recognizing that children thrive on consistency and repetition at this stage, the program helps them become comfortable in the kitchen environment while developing practical life skills.
Tailored Recipes: The curriculum is tailored to the developmental stage and sensitive periods of 2–3-year-olds, offering flexibility for individual needs while introducing recipes that work well for this age group and class length.
Convenient Duration: Classes are shortened to 75 minutes, accommodating attention spans and parent availability.
Inspiring Palates: Caregivers will learn how to introduce new ingredients to developing palates, fostering a sense of adventure and exploration.
To learn more about Toddler’s First Taste classes at Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com/toddlers
About Little Kitchen Academy
To families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created by Felicity Curin, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, her husband, proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent, and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA’s signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., and Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship venues are in Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, B.C.
For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
