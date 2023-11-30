Leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy launches innovative program for toddlers and their caregivers

Mother and Daughter Enjoying Their Toddler's First Taste Class at LKA Little Kitchen Academy

Parents, Caregivers and their 2–3-Year-Old Toddlers Will Enjoy an Immersive Experience Together as Toddler’s First Taste by LKA Rolls Out Across all LKA Schools

"By welcoming students as young as 2 years old into our schools with their parents and caregivers, we hope to empower both parent and child to become more educated and independent.” — Felicity Curin, Founder of Little Kitchen Academy