1,500 People Gather as Vienna University Philharmonic Performs Genshin Impact Music to Support Impact4Music Initiative

Vienna University Philharmonic enchants a packed Golden Hall with the music of Genshin Impact, in a spectacular evening dedicated to the Impact4Music initiative – making music accessible to everyone. Conductor Vijay Upadhyaya surprises with a Genshin Impact costume at Vienna University Philharmonic's Golden Hall concert, adding a whimsical finale to the Impact4Music event. At Vienna's Impact4Music Benefit Concert, the lead singer and global musicians blend Genshin Impact themes with instruments like Erhu and Guzheng, uniting Eastern and Western music.

Conducted by Indian-born Austrian composer, Vijay Upadhyaya, the performance has been described as a concert with no boundaries that brings people together.

The Impact4Music program is growing in importance as a way to support young people who are passionate about music - to make it more accessible and easily understandable to everyone.” — Vijay Upadhyaya

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vienna University Philharmonic orchestra and choir took the stage last night at the Golden Hall in Vienna, performing the musical score from the Genshin Impact video game to benefit the new Impact4Music program, which has been launched by global interactive entertainment brand, HoYoverse and Genshin Impact to drive awareness of the critical role music and the arts play in our lives across the world.Vijay Upadhyaya, the famous Indian-born Austrian composer, conductor, and expert in cross-cultural music projects, joined hands with more than 200 musicians and singers of the Vienna University Philharmonic to provide a unique experience that can bring people with different backgrounds and cultures from all over the world together.“Music plays an integral role in our world today as a universal language that can be communicated across cultures, understood and shared by everyone,” commented Vijay Upadhyaya. “The Impact4Music program is growing in importance as a way to support young people passionate about music - to make it more accessible and easily understandable to everyone.”The concert was sold out and took over 1,500 attending guests on an immersive journey through the first four of the seven nations of the game. The Impact4Music Benefit Concert featured a wide variety of music from different cultural influences – from Western to Eastern music showcasing unique instruments such as the Erhu string instrument, the Guzheng surface-mounted plucked instrument, the pipa lute, and the Dizi, a transverse flute.“The music from the Genshin Impact Benefit Concert combines different musicians and instruments from around the world and by doing so, has provided a unique stage to create a positive force for good,” continued Upadhyaya. “Described as a concert with no boundaries, the Music from Teyvat Concert has shown how the beauty of music can bring people together - to be a part of this spectacular performance and initiative has been truly special."The Music from Teyvat concert was extremely well-attended, with important guests from local charities and global organizations on the night, including Her Excellency, Ms. Ghada Waly, Director General and Executive Director of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Qi Mei, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Austria.It wasn’t just those in attendance that made for a special night at the Vienna Golden Hall, the audience was left stunned when the conductor revealed the hidden costume he had worn under his robe, bringing the night to a wondrous climax. Upadhyaya was delighted to conduct the last two pieces of the performance wearing the cosplay of one of the characters from the Genshin Impact video game.The Vienna Concert closely follows Impact4Music’s first initiative, ‘Music from Teyvat: The Genshin Impact Classical Orchestra Support Program’, which hosted five benefit music performances across the DACH area (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) this past summer. The initiative provided free sheet music, performance opportunities, and funds to amateur musicians and university orchestras.As part of its ongoing mission, Genshin Impact welcomes new opportunities to support musical performance groups from a variety of musical backgrounds, such as orchestra, jazz, rock, choir and others. Please email impact4good@hoyoverse.com for more information or to apply to the program.About Impact4MusicImpact4Music is a visionary community project that merges the realms of gaming and music, creating a harmonious union that supports local talent and spreads the magic of music. By providing free sheet music, financial support, and performance opportunities, Impact4Music empowers musicians and enthusiasts to explore their passion and share their talents. Through the program’s initiatives, it promotes the universal language of music. As Impact4Music continues to evolve, it aspires to bring high-quality music performances to more people worldwide, creating a lasting impact on the global music community. For more information, visit www.hoyolab.com/article/22188914 About Vienna University PhilharmonicThe University of Vienna Philharmonic consists of more than 900 musicians and singers who play in two orchestras and 80 singers from eight choirs, making it one of the largest music communities worldwide. Apart from playing Western repertoire, the orchestra specialises in combining Western orchestral styles with traditional Asian music instruments, especially from China, India and Africa. The choir performs various concerts each year with a focus mainly on classical music and has undertaken extensive tours to Asia, Africa, Latin America, North America, and Europe. For more information, visit https://philharmonie.wien About the Conductor: Vijay UpadhyayaProf. Vijay Upadhyaya, an Indian-born Austrian composer and conductor, is the artistic director of the Vienna University Philharmonic with its more than 900 musicians and singers in two orchestras and eight choirs, and has performed with world-renowned artists such as Peter Sellars, Christoph Schlingensief, Subhash Ghai and Peng Liyuan. He is the recipient of Austria’s “Golden Award of Honor”, an EU expert for the evaluation of cultural projects, and has been a visiting professor at the conservatoires in Paris, Edmonton, Tbilisi, Almaty, Chengdu and Beijing, Istanbul, and in Damascus. He has directed projects in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Singapore and East Timor. His main composition works include his 1st Symphony, “Shakti”, in 2014 and his 2nd Symphony, Chang An Men (The Gates to a long lasting Peace) in 2017.About Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. Starting from Version 4.0, the fifth of the seven nations, Fontaine, is open for exploration. Players can explore each nation with unique cultures and vast landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and Co-Op functions, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends. Visit https://genshin.hoyoverse.com to find out more.

Discover Impact4Music: Music for Everyone Initiative