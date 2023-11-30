Interactive Learning for Kids at Teddy Bear Hospital/ Aprendizaje Interactivo Para Niños Sobre La Salud
EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, December 2, 2023, 11 am- 2 pm, children from all across Colorado will have important conversations with healthcare providers and doctors about the health of their favorite stuffed animal.
The fifth annual Teddy Bear Hospital is designed to educate children ages 3 to 10 about healthy habits and important health information. This unique event allows children to bring their "sick" stuffed animals to doctor appointments, fostering a positive and interactive learning experience.
Taking place over Zoom with Doctors and health care providers worldwide, the Teddy Bear Hospital aims to teach children the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Participants will be able to interact with healthcare professionals, who will guide them through a mock doctor's appointment for their stuffed animals. This hands-on experience helps alleviate children's fears about visiting the doctor and instills in them the knowledge of proper healthcare practices.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Teddy Bear Hospital," said Lorena Garcia, Executive Director of the Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition. "This event has become a beloved tradition in our community, providing a unique opportunity for children to learn about health in a fun and memorable way. By engaging children at a young age, we hope to inspire lifelong habits that promote well-being."
Este sábado, 2 de diciembre de 2023, de 11 a.m. a 2 p.m., niños de todo Colorado tendrán conversaciones importantes con proveedores de atención médica y médicos sobre la salud de su peluche favorito.
El quinto Hospital de Muñequitos anual está diseñado para educar a niños de 3 a 10 años sobre hábitos saludables e información importante sobre la salud. Este evento único permite a los niños llevar a sus peluches "enfermos" a citas médicas, fomentando una experiencia de aprendizaje positiva e interactiva.
Tomando lugar en Zoom con doctores y proveedores de atención médica en todo el mundo, el Hospital de Muñequitos tiene como objetivo enseñar a los niños la importancia de mantener un estilo de vida saludable. Los participantes podrán interactuar con profesionales de la salud, quienes los guiarán a través de una consulta médica simulada para sus peluches. Esta experiencia práctica ayuda a aliviar los temores de los niños sobre visitar al doctor e inculca en ellos el conocimiento de prácticas adecuadas de atención médica.
"Estamos encantados de celebrar el quinto aniversario del Hospital del Oso de Peluche", dijo Lorena García, Directora Ejecutiva de la Coalición de Padres de Colorado. "Este evento se ha convertido en una tradición querida en nuestra comunidad, brindando una oportunidad única para que los niños aprendan sobre la salud de una manera divertida y memorable. Al involucrar a los niños desde una edad temprana, esperamos inspirar hábitos de por vida que promuevan el bienestar."
About Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition:
CSPC’s mission is to build power and support a movement in marginalized communities of families and childcare providers to change systems, build leaders, and train families and providers to be the strongest and best advocates for their children to succeed in school and beyond.
