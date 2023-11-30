Caregiving concierge Wellthy names Dr. Ellen Rudy, Ph.D., M.P.H., as first Head of Population Health

Rudy will lead population health programming and research as Wellthy’s care concierge offering surpasses 120,000+ caregiving projects completed for families

Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellthy, the care concierge platform that provides families with caregiving support spanning all phases of life, has announced the hiring of Dr. Ellen Rudy, Ph.D., M.P.H., as its first Head of Population Health.



Rudy joins Wellthy at a touchstone moment for the company: Wellthy has just surpassed more than 120,000 caregiving projects completed for families, is working with more than 30 Fortune 500 companies and health plans, and was named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” this year.



“Wellthy has shown over nearly a decade of work with families, health plans, and employers that its care concierge solution can make a radical and transformative difference in the lives of caregivers and care recipients,” said Rudy. “The care crisis facing families today is unparalleled — more than 37 million people are providing unpaid eldercare to a loved one, 14 percent of people over 71 years old are living with dementia, and families are spending upwards of 45 hours a week on caregiving responsibilities. Families are craving more care support, and there couldn’t be a more urgent moment to join with Wellthy and scale what has become the market’s best and boldest solution for supporting caregivers.”



As Wellthy’s first Head of Population Health, Rudy will drive programming and research that measures Wellthy’s impact on family caregivers, and further expands Wellthy’s care concierge solution to drive better health outcomes for older adults and their caregivers.



Rudy is an expert faculty member on population health at the University of Southern California, a former executive at Molina Healthcare, and previously the head of Population Health and Social Impact at Papa. She comes to Wellthy as one of the foremost leaders and experts on eldercare, healthcare innovation, and social determinants of health for aging adults in the United States.



“The number one use case our members turn to Wellthy for support with is aging-related care, and there is no one more qualified to enhance Wellthy’s programming and research in eldercare, and to expand our work with health plans, leave and life insurance, and employers than Ellen Rudy,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, CEO and co-founder of Wellthy. “People are living longer, choosing to age at home, and we’re seeing increases in cancer, dementia, and comorbidities — which are among the most complex, and longest-lasting care situations families face. Wellthy is uniquely positioned to support these caregiving journeys, and we are thrilled to have Ellen’s leadership in ensuring we offer the right evidence-based supports for caregivers and care recipients across the most challenging stages of life and all socio-economic variables of care.”



Wellthy currently has a team of 200+ in-house caregiving experts — the majority of whom are social workers, senior care, and palliative care experts. Wellthy’s platform offers a fully-integrated solution that connects members and their care circle — who have access to Wellthy via leading health plans and employer benefit programs — to the support they need.



“Some of the biggest medical conditions our members turned to us for caregiving support with this past year are dementia, diabetes, cancer, and depression,” added Jurist-Rosner. “Ellen’s breadth of experience in developing programs that serve these care recipients and caregivers will deepen Wellthy’s impact tremendously, as we work to make a lasting, meaningful, and profound difference in the lives of families.”



For more information on Wellthy, visit www.wellthy.com.



About Wellthy

Wellthy is the leading platform helping families balance work and care responsibilities through a combination of human expertise and precision technology. Wellthy makes it easier for our members to take care of their own health, reduce stress, save money, and stay engaged in their work and their lives while taking care of their loved ones. Millions of people have direct access to Wellthy’s care concierge through some of the largest and best-known health plans and employers across the country, including Best Buy, Cisco, and Meta. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn here.











Michael Jones Senior Director of Communications mike.jones@wellthy.com 585.504.1867