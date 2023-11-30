Quảng Ninh to further enhance OCOP products

VIETNAM, November 30 - HÀ NỘI — The OCOP products of Quang Ninh are gradually asserting their quality and unique features, gaining trust from consumers both within and outside the province. They contribute to the economic growth of the province and provide high incomes for rural communities.

Since its launch in 2013, the "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) Programme in the province has been recognised as a crucial domestic-oriented economic development initiative.

It fosters strong and sustainable connections between producers, processors and consumers, aiming to earn the trust of both domestic and international markets for Quảng Ninh's agricultural products.

After a decade of implementation, Quảng Ninh leads the nation with 565 OCOP products, including 193 three-star, 68 four-star, three provincial-level five-star, and three national-level five-star products.

These diverse OCOP offerings adhere to high standards of packaging, design, quality, and food safety. As a result, they have successfully established their brands and gained popularity among domestic customers.

Over 95 per cent of OCOP products in the province are labelled with electronic tags or have codes and barcodes.

Furthermore, the province has implemented many solutions to connect, promote, and expand the reach of OCOP products. Currently, there are 385 provincial OCOP products available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Postmart.vn, Voso.vn, Sendo, Tiki, etc.

In the province, there are 219 entities participating in the OCOP programme, including 54 businesses, 87 cooperatives, and 78 households.

This convenient accessibility allows consumers both within and outside the country to easily purchase Quảng Ninh's OCOP products anytime and anywhere, thereby expanding the distribution channels and consumption of these locally made goods.

Quảng Ninh Province boasts around 30 OCOP centres and sales points, offering a diverse range of products.

By showcasing their OCOP products online, the province not only caters to the growing demand of consumers but also promotes the unique identity and exceptional quality of their local agricultural produce.

OCOP links with tourism

In addition, Quảng Ninh Province recognises the importance of building a strong brand for its agricultural products and fostering sustainable tourism.

Therefore, they have strategically integrated the promotion and connection of OCOP products with tourism development, providing captivating experiences for visitors while simultaneously boosting economic growth and showcasing the region's exceptional local offerings.

Since the beginning of the tourism season in 2023, alongside traditional forms of tourism like beach getaways, resorts, and spiritual journeys, the province has witnessed a surge in eco-tourism destinations and experiential activities that captivate a large number of visitors.

Notably, eco-tourism, which combines exploration, learning, and the opportunity to purchase OCOP products, has left a lasting impression on tourists, both from within and outside the province.

OCOP products have also gained significant exposure through their prominent presence at annual local tourism festivals and major events, including the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Quảng Ninh Province, the 17th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF), as well as various domestic and international tourism product promotion campaigns.

The province has focused on planning raw material areas and developing and managing the OCOP label as a strong brand. They aim to standardise and enhance the OCOP products along the value chain, aligning them with the advantages of production conditions and market requirements.

As a result, the province has created favourable conditions for organisations and individuals to invest in establishing agricultural processing plants, land clearance, raw material zones, and has provided mechanisms and policies to support infrastructure construction and investment in production equipment.

Given a wide range of unique local products and specialities, Quảng Ninh Province concentrates on ensuring product quality while leveraging its indigenous advantages. This approach promotes market connectivity and fosters sustainable development for each OCOP product.

In order to enhance the reputation of agricultural products, the province is actively facilitating favourable conditions for businesses to embrace the opportunities of e-commerce, aligning with the trends of the fourth industrial revolution.

Simultaneously, there is a strong emphasis on the construction and development of agricultural brand identity, geographical indications and the promotion of local OCOP products.

The province is proactively strengthening connections among businesses within and beyond its borders, fostering collaboration, production linkages and the sustainable consumption of OCOP products and agricultural goods.

It is also actively standardising and improving the quality of OCOP products to meet market demands. The focus is on developing key provincial-level OCOP products in terms of quantity, increasing their value, ensuring high standards, and gradually aligning them with international standards to facilitate export.

In line with the strategy of adopting advanced production technologies and designs, Quảng Ninh Province continues to leverage existing mechanisms and policies to support the growth of production, tourism, scientific research, and trade promotion. These measures aim to facilitate the development of individuals and economic entities participating in the OCOP programme. — VNS