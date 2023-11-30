Commonwealth of Virginia To Rename Virginia Veterans Care Center To Honor Two Military Heroes »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a special renaming ceremony of the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The Virginia Veterans Care Center will be officially renamed in honor of two military heroes with connections to the Commonwealth of Virginia. The names of those to be recognized will be revealed during the ceremony.

Dedicated on Veterans Day, November 11, 1992, the Virginia Veterans Care Center is a 224-bed comprehensive nursing facility offering short-term rehabilitative and long-term care options to qualified military veterans. It is located at 4550 Shenandoah Avenue, N.W, Roanoke, Va. 24017, adjacent to the Salem VA Medical Center.

Since the opening of VVCC in 1992, DVS has also opened and is operating the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond (January 2008) and the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach (November 2023). Plans are to open the new Puller Veterans Care Center now under construction in Fauquier County in 2024. Each of these Care Centers is named in honor of military heroes and with the renaming, so will be the DVS Veterans Care Center in Roanoke.

The renaming ceremony will include remarks by invited local, state, and federal officials, the introduction of the individuals for whom VVCC will be renamed and other special guests.

Members of the public, including relatives and friends of VVCC residents, are invited, and encouraged to attend the ceremony and should arrive by 10:30 a.m. A reception and tour of the care center will follow the approximately one-hour ceremony.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 with the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates three long-term care facilities (with a fourth center opening in 2024) offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries; and operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.