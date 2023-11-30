HII Announces New Chief Information Officer at Mission Technologies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global all-domain defense provider HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Marc Sosa has been named as chief information officer for its Mission Technologies division. He will report to Chris Soong, HII’s executive vice president and chief information officer, and also will have reporting responsibilities to Andy Green, HII’s executive vice president and president of Mission Technologies.



Sosa will be responsible for all aspects of information technology to enable Mission Technologies’ IT priorities and meet strategic objectives. He will guide the division’s day-to-day leadership of all information systems, while ensuring the appropriate alignment with enterprise cybersecurity and IT goals.

“I’m thrilled to have Marc join the team,” Soong said. “Marc’s progressive technical and leadership experience will be critical to strengthening our company’s IT efforts. He is a results-oriented leader that has achieved business goals and objectives through the delivery of enabling technologies and continuous improvement. His proven leadership in IT organizational change will be key to maturing HII’s transformation initiatives, critical to our company’s ability to provide all-domain solutions to our customers.”

Sosa brings to HII more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry. He held leadership and management positions at Serco Inc., one of the world's leading service companies, and at Computer Sciences Corporation that delivered IT solutions to the U.S. government and intelligence communities.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-chief-information-officer-mission-technologies-marc-sosa-2023.

Sosa holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in management information systems from Liberty University. In addition, he has attended advanced leadership programs at the University of Oxford and Cornell University; and he has achieved a number of IT, project management and information security certifications.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Danny Hernandez

Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com

(202) 264-7143

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/354747ba-79e3-4b1b-a31e-dc771b2f0e8d