Environmental Protection Announces 2023 New Product of the Year Winners

Woodland Hills, CA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., (November 21, 2023) – Today, Environmental Protection, a part of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 New Product of the Year awards. Eleven companies are being recognized this year for products that are considered particularly noteworthy for making environmental professionals’ work easier, more efficient, and more productive.

“Knowing that today’s companies need to keep on top of new technologies and solutions to help them contend with environmental challenges, we were very happy to get the entries that we did,” said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Environmental Protection. “We saw entries spanning a wide array of categories, from cleanup and containment products to safety and health products.”

Kopf noted that some of the more competitive entry categories were Sustainable Safety/Health Products, New Technology – Industry, and Safety Equipment and Occupational Health.

“The fact that we had multiple entries competing in the Safety Equipment and Occupational Health category really underscores the link between environmental health and health in the workplace,” Kopf noted. “I hope that continues to be a priority for businesses and public entities that must care for their workers.”

The 2023 award winners are:

Green Technology

SW Sustainability Solutions: SW TotalForm TF-14BK General Purpose Bio-based Gloves

Health and Safety/Cleanup

EXAIR LLC: HollowStream Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzle, 1/2 NPT

Health & Safety/Containment

UltraTech International, Inc.: Ultra-Pellet Pans

New Technology - Industry

Cority Software Inc.: Methane Emissions Reduction Management (Air Emissions Management)

Recycling

Protective Industrial Products: PIP® Terracycle® PPE Recycling Program

Safety Equipment and Occupational Health

Vaask: Vaask Hand Sanitizing Fixture

Software/SaaS

Dakota Software: Dakota Insights

Sustainable Safety/Health Products

Magid Glove and Safety: Sustainable Safety/Health Products

Transportation & Logistics Safety

Andax Industries: Pad Mount Transformer Containment Bag™

Wastewater

Fluid Conservation Systems: RadarSens

Water

Fluid Conservation Systems: PermaNet SU + DataGate3

In addition to being recognized on the Environmental Protection website, www.eponline.com, winners will receive trophies. Information on the 2024 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year contest will be available on www.eponline.com in the summer.

For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Vice President of Client Services & Operations, at mbastionell@1105media.com.

Mallory Bastionell 1105 Media Inc. 818-814-5200 mbastionell@1105media.com