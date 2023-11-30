Sen. Nick Miller, Community Stakeholders Tour Neighborhood of Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion to Address Potential Improvements Ahead of Spring 2024 Opening

ALLENTOWN, PA – November 30, 2023 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) joined Lehigh Valley stakeholders for a walking tour of the blocks surrounding the Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion, the center’s new downtown Allentown location, which is set to open May 2024.

The tour gave an initial group of community stakeholders, which included input from officials from the city of Allentown, Discover Lehigh Valley, Allentown Parking Authority, the Da Vinci Science Center and the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority, among others, the opportunity to discuss potential improvements needed surrounding lighting, wayfinding, streetscaping, parking upgrades and more before the highly anticipated grand opening.

“This new facility is going to be an economic and educational engine in the center of the Lehigh Valley, engaging the minds of our young people in new and exciting ways and bringing in visitors from near and far,” said Miller. “It is imperative that we make sure visitors can access it easily and feel welcome while downtown. I’m thankful for the opportunity today to address those issues to continue to create a clean, safe and vibrant environment in our downtown, as we are just six months out from the new center opening its doors.”

The office of Sen. Miller is encouraging community input on the needs around the new science center. Members of the public can write to Miller@pasenate.com or call 610-821-8468.

The new 67,000 square foot, three-floor center on the 800 block of Hamilton Street is within walking distance of 50,000 residents and is anticipated to attract 400,000 visitors each year. The center will serve as a major educational resource for the valley’s pre-K, elementary, middle school and high school students.

Earlier this year, the Da Vinci Science Center and Allentown School District officially announced the creation of their innovative educational partnership, which will provide students with state-of-the-art immersive learning experiences in science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics, or STREAM, at the center’s new facility. Further details about the partnership can be found here.