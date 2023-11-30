Submit Release
Lviv selected as runner-up of European Capital of Innovation Awards

The European Commission has revealed the winners of the European Capital of Innovation Awards (iCapital). 

Lviv (Ukraine) was selected as the 2nd runner up in the European Capital of Innovation category, with the main prize going to the city of Lisbon.

Linköping (Sweden) was the winner in the European Rising Innovative city category.

The prizes were awarded at the opening ceremony of the Aix Marseille Provence Metropole (AMP) innovation week.

Supported by the European Innovation Council (EIC) under Horizon Europe, this is the ninth edition of the European Capital of Innovation Awards, also known as iCapital.

Through iCapital, the EU recognises cities with inclusive innovation ecosystems. The prize identifies cities connecting citizens with academia, businesses, and the public sector to successfully translate results into improved well-being of society while simultaneously boosting game-changing innovation.

