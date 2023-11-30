Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,120 in the last 365 days.

European Solidarity Corps: YMCA-volunteering in The Hague – open to participants from Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine

YMCA-Netherland, part of a non-profit organisation working in 120 countries around the world, invites two European Solidarity Corps volunteers aged between 18 and 30 years old for a twelve-month programme in the Dutch city of The Hague between 1 February 2024 and 31 January 2025.

The call is open to participants from Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The volunteers will primarily be working from a social restaurant/ music school near the seaside, and in various youth-work activities in the city of The Hague. Volunteers will also help with various summer activities, including summer camps and game/sport activities, and in support of the international programmes of YMCA Netherlands.

The two volunteers will be staying in an apartment in the city centre of The Hague. They will receive funds on top of their pocket money to help them buy and prepare their own food. 

Upon arrival, the participants will receive a series of training sessions to help them settle within the Netherlands and the YMCA. This will include an introduction to Dutch culture, habits, food, and public transport, the YMCA and the basics of youth work. 

The deadline for applications is 4 January 2024.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Solidarity Corps: YMCA-volunteering in The Hague – open to participants from Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more