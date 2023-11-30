European Solidarity Corps: YMCA-volunteering in The Hague – open to participants from Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine

YMCA-Netherland, part of a non-profit organisation working in 120 countries around the world, invites two European Solidarity Corps volunteers aged between 18 and 30 years old for a twelve-month programme in the Dutch city of The Hague between 1 February 2024 and 31 January 2025.

The call is open to participants from Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The volunteers will primarily be working from a social restaurant/ music school near the seaside, and in various youth-work activities in the city of The Hague. Volunteers will also help with various summer activities, including summer camps and game/sport activities, and in support of the international programmes of YMCA Netherlands.

The two volunteers will be staying in an apartment in the city centre of The Hague. They will receive funds on top of their pocket money to help them buy and prepare their own food.

Upon arrival, the participants will receive a series of training sessions to help them settle within the Netherlands and the YMCA. This will include an introduction to Dutch culture, habits, food, and public transport, the YMCA and the basics of youth work.

The deadline for applications is 4 January 2024.

