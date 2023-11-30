Moldova: EU representatives take part in International Charity Fair in Chisinau

The team of the Delegation of the European Union to Moldova and the EU Information Centre in Chisinau – Europe Café – participated in the International Charity Fair, which took place on 26 November at the Palace of the Republic in Chisinau.

The teams representing the EU managed to collect donations worth 17,525 Moldova lei.

The donations collected by all the participants of the event will be used to equip the Children’s Surgery Department of the Mother and Child Centre in Chisinau with necessary medical equipment.

The International Charity Fair, which is held for the 25th time, is organised by the International Women’s Club of Moldova.

Find out more

Press release