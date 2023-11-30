House of Europe: Digital labs for curators of exhibitions, class tutors, and urbanists from Ukraine

The EU-funded ‘House of Europe’ programme invites Ukrainian curators of exhibitions, tutors, and city planners and urbanists to apply for its Digital Lab.

Digital Lab is an intensive online programme that provides opportunities to meet experts from Ukraine and the European Union and to receive up to €500 for your professional development.

Digital Labs for class tutors will take place from 3 to 16 February 2024.

The participants will discover how to automate the daily routine, create a solid personal brand, shift towards result orientation, and find common ground with students and school management. In two weeks, they will deepen their class tutoring skills and develop an idea for a project proposal on improving the educational process.

Digital Labs for urbanists and city planners are planned for 13-21 February 2024.

It is an intensive digital lab on developing recovery plans for destroyed Ukrainian cities.

In nine days, you will learn how to develop safe, inclusive, and ecologically sustainable cities. Experts from Ukraine and abroad will share their insights and discuss engaging the community and using the New European Bauhaus initiative.

Digital Labs for artists and curators, seeking to showcase Ukrainian art worldwide, are scheduled from 9 to 17 April 2024. In nine days, you will learn how to hold an exhibition abroad: find a space, transport the artworks, install the show, and launch a promo campaign to gather a full house at the opening. The course also helps to put together a portfolio and catalogue so that the exhibition can travel to different countries.

The deadline for applications for all three Digital Labs is 19 December.

