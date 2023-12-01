New Novel From Jeffrey Stephens Presents Story of Terrorist Plot and CIA That Mirrors Reality

The Real Book Spy calls The Handler, “Jason Bourne for the new millennium.” Jeffrey S. Stephens is an award-winning author and a successful attorney in private practice.

The bestselling author has written a story for our time — when terrorism haunts the world news almost daily.

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three American scientists have been kidnapped in Pakistan, and an ISIS “handler” is believed to be using information coerced from them to plan a series of terrorist attacks in the United States. If that sentence were the top story in tonight’s TV newscast, one might think, “When will this evil ever end?” Or perhaps more pertinent, “Why can’t we ever stop these people?”

Author Jeffrey Stephens offers potential answers to both of these questions in his novel The Handler, and while the story is fiction, it feels as real as any of the other horrific events going on in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world at this very moment.

Tonight’s newscast wouldn’t be at liberty to report this, but in The Handler, the CIA has uncovered details of a violent assault planned in New York City. Clandestine operative Nicholas Reagan and his partner, Carol Gellos, have been assigned to prevent it. The man behind this onslaught is further along in his preparations than anyone in the intelligence community anticipated. After deciphering the code being used by the Handler to plot his bloody scheme, Reagan races against time, needing help as never before from his group of talented associates, including his lover, top CIA analyst Erin David.

The thriller likely will appeal to fans of the action-packed stories in the Jason Bourne and James Bond film and book franchises.

In her Midwest Book Review, Diane C. Donovan wrote this about The Handler: “The intrigue and suspense are well-developed and grab reader interest and attention; but also noteworthy is the contrasting belief systems and motivations that keep both sides convinced that their actions support a higher purpose. …The Handler uses three attacks as pivot points for a social, religious, and political examination suitable for thriller libraries and discussion groups interested in examining the foundations of societal violence. It’s especially recommended as a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ read for those who anticipate a well-delivered entertainment value in a thriller, but who will find that the issues raised between characters and ideals provide satisfying bigger-picture thinking about the origins and enactment of division.”

And coming soon from Stephens is another timely story in his sequel to The Handler, Enemies Among Us.

Jeffrey S. Stephens is a successful attorney in private practice, residing in Greenwich, CT. He is the author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge and Rogue Mission, as well as the Anthony Walker murder mystery Crimes and Passion and the Pencraft first-place award-winning novel, Fool’s Errand.

For more information about the author, visit https://jeffreystephens.com/.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Handler-Nick-Reagan-Thriller/dp/1637585829/

The Handler

Publisher: Post Hill Press

ISBN-10: ‎1637585829

ISBN-13: ‎978-1637585825

Available from Amazon.com and anywhere books are sold